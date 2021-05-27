Cadac chair given suspended jail sentence for contempt of court in ongoing retirement fund saga

Simon Nash has been found guilty of contempt of court.

Nash is currently standing trial on criminal charges of fraud, theft and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, arising from the alleged fraudulent stripping of retirement fund surpluses 20 years ago.

The latest application to have Nash sent to prison for contempt of court specifically related to an email he sent to journalist Tony Beamish.

Simon Nash, the chairperson of listed industrial company Cadac, has been handed a two-month suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Judge Raylene Keightley of the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found Nash guilty of defaming Anthony Mostert, the curator/liquidator of various retirement funds, in contravention of a previous court order against him. This new ruling was, according to Keightley, another in a "long-line of judgments in the litigation" involving the pair.

Read the ruling here.

Nash is currently standing trial on criminal charges of fraud, theft and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, arising from the alleged fraudulent stripping of retirement fund surpluses 20 years ago from the Sable and Cullinan/Powerpack retirement funds. Nash is also facing various civil claims arising out of removal of the surpluses that were due to pensioners.

The Cadac Pension Fund was later placed under curatorship when the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) alleged he was partly paying for his criminal defence out of the fund.

The latest application to have Nash sent to prison for contempt of court specifically related to an email he sent to journalist Tony Beamish. In the correspondence Nash made various claims which were previously found by the counts to be untrue.



One of the previous ruling against him, of which was in contempt of, was handed down by Judge Keoagile Matojane, and an application to take that judgment on appeal was rejected by the high court.

In that judgment Matojane found that: "Despite the above critical findings by the court, Nash continues with his vilification campaign against Mostert. He provides no proof that the facts on which his statements are based are true."

'Distorted facts'

"Nash makes repeated allegations that Mostert is guilty of corruption and fraud without any basis and in flagrant disregard of consequences. The allegations cannot be regarded as 'in the public interest' as they are based on falsehood and distorted facts."

Keightley said Nash's email to Beamish contravened the Matojane order.

"Despite his [Nash’s] protestations of his bona fides, he cannot truly and genuinely have believed that in repeating, albeit in less strident terms, allegations he had previously made, he would not be acting in breach of the Judge Matojane order."

The second ruling used by Keightley was handed down by Judge Allyson Crutchfield against Nash, private investigator, Paul O'Sullivan, and O'Sullivan's company. An application had been lodged to take that judgment on appeal. Keightley said she believed that the appeal has been dismissed.

"That order, among other things, interdicted these respondents from making defamatory allegations on similar terms to that set out in the Matojane order," Keightley said.

The case concerned a forensic investigation carried out by O'Sullivan. The contents of the investigation were found, among other things, to be based on false claims made by Nash and were defamatory of Mostert.



Keightley ruled that Nash be "committed to a period of imprisonment of two months, which committal is suspended on condition that the respondent does not disseminate, directly or indirectly, false and defamatory allegations" pertaining to Mostert, or breaching Matojane's ruling "in any other manner".

In passing her suspended sentence on Nash, Judge Keightley took into account that Nash was aged 70, as well as the ongoing litigation between the two.