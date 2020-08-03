Central Energy Fund chair Monde Mnyande dies after short illness

Dr Monde Mnyande, chair of the Central Energy Fund, has died after a short illness, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Monday.

In a brief statement, the department of mineral resources and energy said the minister learned of Mnyande's death on Sunday.

"The minister extends his heartfelt condolences to Dr Mnyande's family, friends and colleagues. The Department is in contact with the family and will in due course provide details of the memorial and funeral services," the statement said.

Mantashe did not say what the cause of death was.

Mnyande was appointed board chair of the CEF in October 2019. He is a former chief economist of the SA Reserve Bank and was tasked with stabilising governance at the CEF and its subsidiaries.

This included rationalising PetroSA, the Strategic Fuel Fund and iGas to form a single National Petroleum Company.

Mnyande's appointment followed the exit of former chair Luvo Makasi.

* Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe