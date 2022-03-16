58m ago

add bookmark

Comair suspension lifted, kulula.com and BA flights can resume

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights will start operating again on Thursday morning 17 March. (Supplied)
British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights will start operating again on Thursday morning 17 March. (Supplied)

British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights will start operating again on Thursday morning, 17 March 2022, following the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reinstating the company's Air Operators' Certificate (AOC).

"We're pleased that the situation is finally resolved, following an immense effort over five days and nights to engage and work with the SACAA. After a thorough review of Comair's documentation, the SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair's licence.

"Our focus is now to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible so we can further assist our customers," Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said in a statement issued late on Wednesday evening.

The British Airways and kulula.com schedules will be restored in a phased manner, and customers are advised to check the schedules on the airlines' websites before going to the airport.

Customers are advised to not go to the airport if they do not have a confirmed booking. 

The SACAA said in a statement of its own that it has concluded the assessment and evaluation of Comair's evidence to close the Level 1 findings raised during the audit, which started on 7 March.

The evaluation of the evidence was concluded on the evening of 16 March.

READ | Kulula.com and British Airways operator's certificate suspended indefinitely

The SACAA audited Comair following a spate of occurrences that posed safety risks by kulula.com and BA Comair airlines.

The regulator sought to confirm Comair's compliance with applicable Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).

The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair's safety management systems (SMS) and quality control management system (QA) to establish compliance related to the reporting, analysis and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective action plans to prevent recurrence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kulula.combritish airwayscomairbusiness rescueaviationairlines
Rand - Dollar
14.92
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.46
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,921.71
+0.2%
Silver
25.04
+0.6%
Palladium
2,414.50
-0.7%
Platinum
1,019.00
+3.1%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.0%
All Share
73,484
+3.9%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+6.8%
Financial 15
16,914
+4.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

18h ago

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo