Comair suspension lifted, kulula.com and BA flights can resume

British Airways (operated by Comair) and kulula.com flights will start operating again on Thursday morning, 17 March 2022, following the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reinstating the company's Air Operators' Certificate (AOC).

"We're pleased that the situation is finally resolved, following an immense effort over five days and nights to engage and work with the SACAA. After a thorough review of Comair's documentation, the SACAA has lifted the precautionary suspension of Comair's licence.

"Our focus is now to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible so we can further assist our customers," Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said in a statement issued late on Wednesday evening.

The British Airways and kulula.com schedules will be restored in a phased manner, and customers are advised to check the schedules on the airlines' websites before going to the airport.

Customers are advised to not go to the airport if they do not have a confirmed booking.

The SACAA said in a statement of its own that it has concluded the assessment and evaluation of Comair's evidence to close the Level 1 findings raised during the audit, which started on 7 March.

The evaluation of the evidence was concluded on the evening of 16 March.

READ | Kulula.com and British Airways operator's certificate suspended indefinitely



The SACAA audited Comair following a spate of occurrences that posed safety risks by kulula.com and BA Comair airlines.

The regulator sought to confirm Comair's compliance with applicable Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs).

The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair's safety management systems (SMS) and quality control management system (QA) to establish compliance related to the reporting, analysis and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective action plans to prevent recurrence.