45m ago

add bookmark

Could SA Express staff have helped stop the looting that led to its downfall?

Carin Smith
A SA Express jet on Cape Town International Airport's runway.
A SA Express jet on Cape Town International Airport's runway.
Gallo Images/Grant Duncan-Smith
  • SA Express was placed in provisional liquidation at the end of April this year after a failed business rescue attempt.
  • The Department of Public Enterprises has indicated it is working with the provisional liquidator to try and find a solution.
  • A group of SA Express employees have engaged an equity crowdfunding platform to try and save the airline through "alternative" funding.

    • Could the employees of SA Express have prevented the looting at the state-owned airline, which contributed to the predicament they now find themselves in?

    Perhaps, say some - had they been better empowered to blow the whistle. 

    "We as employees were only given a whistleblower platform in October 2019, after all the misconduct and corrupt deals were concluded, but still told not to say anything due to the fact investigations are ongoing and our agreement or contracts do not allow us to say anything," claimed a reliable source who prefers to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter, but whose identity is known to Fin24.

    SA Express was placed in provisional liquidation at the end of April this year after its business rescue practitioners filed an urgent court application in this regard. The application to place the airline in business rescue was brought by Ziegler SA, a service provider to the airline.

    The state provided it with more than R1.2 billion in urgent financial support for the 2019/20 financial year, including R300 million released last October.

    The Department of Public Enterprises has acknowledged in the past the financial pressures at SA Express resulted from years of mismanagement and state capture.

    In March, SA Express, like other airlines, had to suspend operations due to travel bans imposed for the national lockdown. The last time employees received salaries was in February this year.

    In an attempt to try and obtain government help to at least get their salaries owed as well as severance packages, a group of SA Express employees have picketed at the department's offices in Pretoria on-and-off. They have also engaged with it.

    The department said it was working with the provisional liquidator to try and find a solution.

    In a recent internal email, seen by Fin24, acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi said "the activism that has been displayed on this matter would have helped when the business was getting looted by the management of SA Express, whose shenanigans where exposed at the Zondo commission, and the employees should have been aware of. The department has called on the criminal justice system to act on these former leaders".

    Some employees dispute this.

    "We were told and threatened numerous times by CEOs and top management about what would happen if we do or say anything or questions their decisions," one told Fin24, on condition of remaining anonymous.

    In a correspondence dated 25 June 2016, which Fin24 has seen, employees were warned "the media is currently doing an expose on the previously communicated suspension of an executive".

    Employees were cautioned "to refrain from making comments, internally or externally, on this matter and to be mindful of the confidentiality agreement each member of staff has signed".

    Correspondence to employees, dated 7 July 2017 which Fin24 has seen, also cautioned them not to talk to the media.

    In September 2017 and in March 2018, when a number of executives at the airline were suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct, employees were again told in a written notices "to refrain from making comments, internally or externally on this matter, and to be mindful of the confidentiality agreement each employee has signed".

    "SA Express continues to be under the stewardship of the executive management team and board of directors who will continue to lead the organisation in an efficient and effective manner [t]hroughout this transitional period," employees were instructed.

    They were implored "to play their part in ensuring that SA Express continues to conduct its operations as normal, without undue disruption".

    According to the source, none of the executives mentioned in any of the prior correspondence to employees have been brought to book or taken to task about their decisions that have contributed to the financial downfall of SA Express.

    "SA Express is the only airline with an active pilot cadet programme. If you look at what SA Express has done for transformation in aviation, no other airline has achieved as much. We have 30 to 40 previously disadvantaged pilots of which a few could be upgraded to captain if the airline expanded as planned," said the source.

    "How many other people, like ground engineers, has SA Express not uplifted and trained to move on to other aviation or corporate positions in the SA economy?"

    The source felt the government had now turned its back on the SA Express employees.

    About two weeks ago, employees received notices, stating "certificate of service, reason for termination: liquidation".

    According to the source, last year in September there were voluntary severance packages offered to employees, but "only a certain group" were allowed to apply.

    "Others were told that, with the restructuring of the airline, their applications would not be considered for voluntary severance packages, because the airline is going to grow. Now, a year later, we get nothing, not even outstanding salaries owed from March and April for which we worked," said the source.

    Equity crowd funding

    On Monday, a group of SA Express employees issued a statement to say they have engaged an equity crowd funding platform, Uprise.Africa, in an attempt to try and save the airline through "alternative" funding.

    The CEO of Uprise.Africa is Tabassum Qadir, former co-chairperson of Skywise Airlines, which has been grounded since the end of December 2015.

    An expression of interest was, therefore, submitted to the provisional liquidator. The proposal would need to be approved by the liquidators, shareholders and relevant authorities.

    "Liquidating SAX translates into slicing through the very artery that feeds the minor towns and cities in SA, and closing the gateway to our more rural areas," said Michael Hlatshwayo, a spokesperson for the group of employees. "The airline's internal financial troubles stem from political interference in its operations, nepotism, poor controls and poor management, exacerbated by external challenges - we can change this. "SAX's fundamental business models are sound with small, cost-efficient aircraft, under-serviced destinations and exclusive, high-value routes. The execution of a revised business model and right-sized operation, by competent management, free of political interference, will return the airline to profitability."

    The provisional liquidator has declined to comment. 

    * The Department of Public Enterprises has been approached for comment, but at the time of publication none has been received. Should any response be received, this article will be updated.

     

    Related Links
    SA Express employees still pleading for govt help with airline in provisional liquidation
    Why are we broke and abandoned while govt tries to save SAA, ask SA Express employees
    Liquidators start auctioning SA Express' assets and soliciting buyers
    Read more on:
    sa expressliquidationairlinesaviation
    ZAR/USD
    17.20
    (-0.08)
    ZAR/GBP
    22.49
    (-0.04)
    ZAR/EUR
    20.24
    (-0.11)
    ZAR/AUD
    12.26
    (-0.24)
    ZAR/JPY
    0.16
    (+0.03)
    Gold
    1974.53
    (+0.01)
    Silver
    24.33
    (+0.43)
    Platinum
    924.00
    (+0.60)
    Brent Crude
    43.86
    (+1.45)
    Palladium
    2083.00
    (-0.02)
    All Share
    55829.40
    (+0.19)
    Top 40
    51571.71
    (+0.40)
    Financial 15
    9805.08
    (-3.46)
    Industrial 25
    74738.74
    (+0.31)
    Resource 10
    56585.24
    (+1.85)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Company Snapshot
    Voting Booth
    Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes. We need the money.
    11% - 818 votes
    It depends on how the funds are used.
    74% - 5418 votes
    No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
    15% - 1081 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Covid-19 Money Hub
    Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

    22 Jul

    Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
    MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

    22 Jul

    MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
    MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

    08 Jul

    MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
    MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

    18 Jul

    MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
    Read more
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo