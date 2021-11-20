De Ruyter: It's a 'myth' that state capture at Eskom is over

State capture is still part of the fabric of Eskom, says its CEO, André de Ruyter.

He was part of a panel discussion at an event hosted by Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, in partnership with the Wits School of Governance.

De Ruyter says the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) does not lend itself to proper governance.

The notion that state capture ended when the Guptas flew out of South Africa is a myth, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said on Friday evening.



"State capture still continues and is still part of the fabric we are seeing. It is clear that there are still networks established which are still invested in the fruits they reaped during that [prior] era," De Ruyter said during a panel discussion on Eskom hosted by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, in partnership with the Wits School of Governance.

"The first surprise I got when I joined Eskom was how an air of normality was created in board documents. For example, this struck one when you read these documents relating to the Tegeta/Brakfontein transaction which caused Eskom losses of about R3.8 billion."

Decisions at board level were not clearly minuted and led to an atmosphere of ambiguity, which created a lot of space for "creative interpretations" of what the board decided.

Coupled with that there were "endless committees" for processes to go through.

"So, it created the resemblance of good governance but [in reality] those with vested interests would look out for one another," said De Ruyter.

In his view, the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) does not lend itself to proper governance.

"The PFMA is great for buying stationery for government departments, but if you try to run something like Eskom it is just not fit for purpose."

Difficult to fire people

Another obstacle De Ruyter mentioned was with consequence management - the difficulty to fire someone working for a state-owned enterprise (SOE).

"The culture of impunity and entitlement surprised me. It is as though people have the approach that, if they have been at Eskom for many years, you cannot get rid of them." - André de Ruyter

"I am not saying one must rule by fear, but it is clear Eskom has not been working the way it should have been working for a long period of time."

Last but not least, he said the challenge created by external political interference has to be mentioned.

"Interests of ministers and former presidents were applied through the board and through members of management being instructed to appoint certain people and give favour to certain suppliers - and that creates a slippery slope," said De Ruyter.

In his view, Eskom's current board still lacks experts like an engineer and a chartered accountant to oversee management.

"We still have bad actors in the company, but no anymore at executive level, I think," concluded De Ruyter. "Yes, we are making progress, but not by a long stretch are we as yet able to declare victory."