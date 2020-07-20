1h ago

add bookmark

Denel CEO resigns, interim chief to be appointed soon

Khulekani Magubane
Denel's G5 155mm 52 Calibre Artillery Gun.
Denel's G5 155mm 52 Calibre Artillery Gun.
Denel

Struggling state-owned arms manufacturer Denel has announced that its CEO Danie du Toit has resigned.

In a statement, Denel said Du Toit will continue to render his services until August 15. An interim group CEO would be appointed "shortly". Du Toit was in the post for under two years, having joined Denel at the start of 2019 from SAAB Medav Technologies in Germany. 

"Denel remains an innovative defence, security and related technology solutions company, providing solutions of defence, security and related technologies, to clients both domestic and international," Denel said in a statement. 

"The turnaround plan is focusing on protecting promising business lines, disposing of non-core assets, and seeking strategic partners to increase access to international markets, contribute skills and funding to a profitable Denel,"

In August last year, National Treasury granted the state arms manufacturer a R1.8 billion lifeline, which the company said would aid in its turnaround plan.  

In February, it announced that its exit from its Aerostructures Manufacturing Business was at an advanced stage and that "major steps" had been taken to minimise the impact on jobs. 

In November last year, meanwhile a Denel delegation told Parliament that courts in Hong Kong had approved the provisional liquidation of Denel Asia, the company which entered into an ill-fated joint venture with the Gupta-linked VR Laser.

Related Links
Denel backtracks on not paying May salaries
Denel joins growing list of SOEs unable to pay salaries
Denel readies to report back on audit cleanup
Read more on:
deneldanie du toitsouth africaresignation
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2309 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2926 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4438 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo