1h ago

add bookmark

Denel risks being placed in 'business rescue' or 'liquidation', warns Treasury

Lameez Omarjee
Arms manufacturer, Denel cannot pay May salaries. Phooto: Reuters
Arms manufacturer, Denel cannot pay May salaries. Phooto: Reuters
  • Covid-19 has worsened the financial position of Denel, says Treasury.
  • The state arms manufacturer risks being placed in business rescue, or even liquidation.
  • The departure of CEO Danie Du Toit has also risked the turnaround plan's effective implementation.

The worsening financial position of state arms manufacturer Denel could see it being placed in business rescue, or even liquidation, according to National Treasury.

Treasury on Tuesday briefed the standing committee on appropriations on the first quarter expenditure report as well as steps to mitigate fraud and corruption in relation to Covid-19 funds.

Speaking specifically on state-owned enterprises (SOEs), Treasury's chief director of sector oversight, Ravesh Rajlal, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had exacerbated the financial position of Denel.

Ratings agency Fitch recently downgraded the entity further into junk status due to its strained liquidity position and the lack of timely government support, potentially delaying its turnaround plan further.

The SOE last year received recapitalisation of R1.8 billion, and further funding of R576 million was allocated to 2020/21 to reduce guaranteed debt. While Denel has not requested additional financial support due to Covid-19, it has asked to relax conditions of R504 million to be used for working capital instead of repaying guaranteed debt, according to Treasury.

"Denel still faces risk of being placed under business rescue or even liquidation," the presentation read. With operations coming to a standstill, Denel has been unable to fulfill financial obligations such as payment of salaries and creditors as well as debt payments.

According to Treasury, Denel's forecasted loss at year ended, March 2020 is R1.8 billion, with a forecasted negative equity position of R3.3 billion. 

Denel has, however, requested R3.8 billion for the next two years, as part of the medium-term expenditure framework, to assist it with settling guaranteed debt, according to Rajlal.

Rajlal said the departure of CEO Danie du Toit is perceived to exacerbate the risks to implementing the turnaround plan effectively. The delay in the turnaround plan has also slowed down other initiatives such as the sale of non-core assets, property and the establishment of strategic equity partnerships.

It has also stalled the finalisation of the future state of Denel – linked to its role in the defence ministry, which is also of importance in terms of finding an appropriate funding model for the entity, according to Treasury.

Related Links
Fitch downgrades Denel further into junk, says turnaround plan may be at risk
UPDATE: Gordhan may get more powers to dissolve underperforming boards
Denel appoints former head Sadik as interim CEO
Read more on:
treasurydenelfitch ratingscoronaviruscovid-19
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+1.85)
ZAR/GBP
22.34
(+1.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.88
(+1.70)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(+1.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.79)
Gold
1977.95
(+0.54)
Silver
28.54
(+1.50)
Platinum
945.00
(+2.05)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2279.00
(+2.70)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1160 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7786 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo