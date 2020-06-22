17m ago

add bookmark

Department of Public Enterprises to oppose last-minute court bids to stop SAA creditors meeting

Jan Cronje
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

As the date nears for SAA's creditors to vote on a business rescue plan for flag carrier, the Department of Public Enterprises says it will oppose any last-minute court actions that seek to interdict the meeting.  

In a statement on Monday morning, the department said it had been notified of an application by SA Airlink aimed at interdicting the national carrier's Business Rescue Practitioners from convening the meeting to vote on the turnaround plan. According to the department, the application seeks to have SAA placed under provisional liquidation. 

SA Airlink did not immediately reply on Monday morning to an emailed request. 

The meeting to vote on the plan to determine the future of the airline is set to take place on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00, the day after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables his supplementary budget.  

The department added it was "aware of plans" by two unions at the airline  - the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Airways Cabin Crew Association - to also interdict the creditor’s meeting through the courts.

NUMSA did not immediate reply to a request for comment on Monday morning. 

While the DPE has not been cited as a respondent in the SA Airlink application, it said it would approach the court seeking to intervene to oppose the application by SA Airlink. It said it would also oppose an application by the two unions if one is launched. 

"The DPE will also oppose SA Airlink’s application that SAA be placed under provisional liquidation. SA Airlink contends that there is no reasonable prospect of rescuing SAA.

"As we approach the final week to either endorse or reject the business rescue plan by the BRPs, it is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts," said the department. 

"The government is committed to supporting a competitive, viable and sustainable national airline and wishes to engage constructively towards the national interest objective of such an airline in a constrained fiscal environment, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on this situation."

Related Links
Bailout of Mango defended by SAA business rescue practitioners
SAA unions | We are the victims of corruption, mismanagement which govt allowed
SAA rescue plan hinges on the vote of these four banks
Read more on:
saasa airlink
ZAR/USD
17.37
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.14)
Gold
1750.80
(+0.14)
Silver
17.86
(+0.71)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
41.65
(0.00)
Palladium
1912.00
(+1.88)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1052 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1429 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2097 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun 2020

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo