DPE's 2016 consolidation plan of SAA and SA Express grounded by 'severe problems'

SA Express was placed under provisional liquidation in April 2020 after a failed business rescue process.

Plans to consolidate the airline with SAA became difficult due to both state-owned airlines running into trouble, Parliament hears.

The oversight model for SOEs such as SA Express needs to be looked at, the DPE told Parliament.

In 2016, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) put together a business model to outline how to consolidate South African Airways (SAA) and regional airline SA Express (SAX), according to Nonny Mashika, acting deputy director general for aviation at the DPE.



However, by 2018, both these state-owned airlines were experiencing severe problems.

SA Express was placed under provisional liquidation in April 2020 after a failed business rescue process. The DPE has in the past acknowledged that mismanagement took place at the airline. The Zondo Commission into State Capture has also heard testimony in this regard.

Mashika represented the DPE at a briefing on SA Express requested by Parliament's Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications on Wednesday. The committee wanted an update on the provisional liquidation of the state-owned regional airline.

Consolidation became difficult

"To consolidate the two businesses with their heavy challenges became difficult. Some form of their stabilisation was required for a consolidation process. Then both went into business rescue in 2019," explained Mashika.

"We would have wanted the to merge them into one to provide connectivity, but now both the airlines face challenges and SAX being in an even more dire situation."

As shareholder, she feels the DPE needs to work closely with other stakeholders to improve on its oversight model "to make sure SOEs [state-owned enterprises] become the cornerstone of the economy as required".

She said the DPE conducted oversight during the course of operations at SAX and observed various inefficiencies from an operational as well as financial perspective. The status of some aircraft in terms of operational ability was quite alarming.

The mandate of SAX was to provide a level of connectivity.

"It is unfortunate that an airline that pioneered transformation in aviation in SA has landed in the position of provisional liquidation. The lessons we learnt from an oversight perspective have been that we need to strengthen SOEs, whether by providing enough capital for them to operate competitively, and also in terms of operational efficiencies," Mashika told the committee.

"We saw the demise as it was unfolding. As we undertake the process of reviewing SOEs, it is critical to look at the oversight model and put in place the right tools to do proper monitoring and to make sure SOEs finding themselves challenged, will get the right support."

She said the DPE will work with the provisional liquidator of SA Express to find a feasible solution, including the situation employees are facing by not being able to receive a salary.

"We continue to work behind the scenes with the provisional liquidator to see how we can address the challenges," Mashika told the committee.

Pandemic devastation

She pointed out that the provisional liquidation process is taking place against the backdrop of the global airline industry, including that of SA, having been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Provisional liquidator Aviwe Ndyamara explained that SA Express has some intangible assets with some value, for example, licences and permits. That is why repeated extensions of a hearing to determine if the airline should go into final liquidation or not, was repeatedly granted in order for it not lose its intangible assets.

Ndyamara also said the provisional liquidators, as part of their duties, have to compile a report, which must include whether they feel any further investigations should take place into the way the airline was run by management and the directors. Such a report will be submitted once a final liquidator is appointed.

He explained that Fly-SAX, the accepted bidder to buy the airline, has so far come up with R24 million of the R50 million purchase price.

To date, four aircraft owned by SAX were sold for a total of R1.18 million. They were not operational at the time of the airline going into provisional liquidation. Furthermore, the two aircraft that remain unsold were in a sorry state.

The provisional liquidators are currently working on a sale of shares agreement to be concluded. Then the preferred bidder must produce a bank guarantee for the balance of the purchase price and finally the DPE as shareholder would have to consider the contents of the sale of shares agreement to see if it is satisfied. The hope is to have these finalised before the next court date in April this year.

"If these cannot be finalised, it might be that the only alternative that remains would be to file for a liquidation order," he said.

Employees

Regarding the plight of the employees of the airline, he said their claims will be payable from the free residue of a liquidation and distribution account, after the payment of secured creditors. At this stage it is unclear if there will be any such residue for payment of employee claims.

Mashika said the DPE completed various applications to Treasury for funding to pay outstanding salaries to SAX employees.

"We even looked at the budget of the DPE to see how we can best address the challenges of payment of the salaries, but we are aware that SA is facing fiscal challenges and constraints. So it is a challenge to pay back some of the salaries owed to employees," she said.

"We even tried to look at some social plan going forward to see how we can, for instance, have employees involved in the sale of the business-ownership model in the new structure coming through. We have also engaged with the Human Rights Council."

The Fly-SAX proposal includes an intended investment opportunity in SA Express to retail investors through a public offering. Uprise Africa, an "equity crowdfunding" platform that allows investors from around the world to invest capital into South African businesses in exchange for equity shares, is facilitating the process. The CEO of Uprise Africa is Tabassum Qadir, the former co-chair of grounded low-cost SA airline Skywise.

The retail investors will not be subscribing for shares directly in Fly-SAX, which is a private company and is not permitted by law to offer its shares to the public. The Uprise Africa Fund is an unlisted public company and will subscribe for shares in Fly-SAX by means of the funding raised in this offering. The Uprise Africa Fund will in turn issue shares in itself to investors, and these shares will be economically linked to SA Express.