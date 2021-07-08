55m ago

add bookmark

Dubai giant wants to buy SA's Imperial in a R12.7bn cash deal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Imperial Logistics trucks.
Imperial Logistics trucks.
Imperial

Dubai Ports World (DP World), which is owned by the Dubai government, has launched a R12.7 billion cash bid to buy out shareholders in South Africa’s  Imperial Logistics.

DP World handles an estimated 10% of the world’s global container traffic, and has more than 53 000 employees in 61 countries

Founded in 1948 as a motor dealership in Johannesburg, Imperial has been listed on the JSE since 1987, and over the years expanded into logistics and the transport of goods.

The company now has a large fleet of trucks, transporting goods for companies like Sasol, and offers other logistics services. Last year, it sold its European shipping business for more than R3.6 billion, as the company refocused its business on Africa. 

In a statement, DP World said it viewed Africa as a "long-term high growth market" and that the takeover of Imperial will provide “significant strategic value” to the group to deliver an end-to-end solution to cargo owners. It will be the Dubai company’s biggest African investment to date.

Earlier this year, Imperial Logistics announced that two BEE groups – Afropulse and Willowton – would secure a 25% shareholding in the company.

DP World said it fully supports that transaction, and that its continued implementation is a suspensive condition to the takeover.

The takeover deal still needs to be approved by South African authorities. If it succeeds, Imperial Logistics will be delisted from the JSE.

In a trading update released on Wednesday morning, the company said its headline profit for the year to end-June will be 190% higher than the previous year, as trading recovered following strict lockdowns at the start of the pandemic.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dp worldjseimperial logistics
Rand - Dollar
14.40
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.99
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,798.13
-0.3%
Silver
25.90
-0.9%
Palladium
2,834.39
-0.6%
Platinum
1,075.61
-1.2%
Brent Crude
73.43
-1.5%
Top 40
60,706
0.0%
All Share
66,806
0.0%
Resource 10
65,783
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,174
0.0%
Financial 15
13,167
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
22% - 80 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
66% - 238 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
11% - 41 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back...

26 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo