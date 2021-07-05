41m ago

Eastern Cape business groups to appeal rejection of Karpowership's environmental approval

accreditation
Jan Cronje
Karpowership SA had its bid for environmental compliance rejected last month.
  • Two business lobby groups in the Eastern Cape say they will appeal government's decision to refuse environmental authorisation for a company that bid to moor floating powerships at three SA harbours. 
  • Karpowership SA wanted to locate two of its powerships at the port of Port of Ngqura within the Coega Special Economic Zone in the Eastern Cape. 
  • The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment last month ruled that Karpowership had failed to properly carry out its public consultation process, and had not conducted an underwater noise study. 

Two Eastern Cape business groupings say they will appeal the state's decision to refuse environmental authorisation for Karpowership SA to generate electricity using floating powerships at three of SA's ports.

Karpowership SA, a subsidiary of Turkey's Karadeniz Energy Group, was in March named a preferred bidder in a programme to fast-track about 2 000 MW of new power production from independent producers.

But late last month, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) rejected its environmental application. The department ruled the floating powership provider's public consultation process had not been up to scratch, and it had not undertaken a noise modelling study on the impact of running the ships on marine life.

Environmental authorisation was a requirement for the process to proceed. 

On Monday, the Eastern Cape Maritime Business Chamber (ECMB) and the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nelson Mandela Bay Region said they would appeal the department's decision "as soon as possible".

In a joint statement, the two groups said that in their view, Karpowership met all the country's "stringent environmental requirements". The gas-powered ships would help SA achieve energy security, they added.

"We are reviewing the DFFE notification in detail and we reject their assertions as short-sighted and uninformed," said Unathi Sonti, chairperson of ECMBC.

"We believe that many of the concerns raised have already been more than adequately addressed, not just in the EIA [environmental impact assessment], but in subsequent documentation also submitted to the DFFE."

Karpowership SA has also said it would appeal the decision.

The decision to refuse authorisation was welcomed by green groups, who said the ships would be expensive, polluting and risked becoming obsolete.

"We are incredibly happy about this decision, which supports our views that the concerns of local affected communities should be properly taken into account and their issues properly studied," said Green Connection’s strategic lead Liziwe McDaid last month.

