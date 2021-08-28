1h ago

add bookmark

Emirates looks to cargo to rebuild SA operations

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emirates recently signed an interline agreement with local private operator Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa.
Emirates recently signed an interline agreement with local private operator Cemair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa.
Supplied/Emirates
  • Emirates resumed passenger flights to South Africa recently after it suspended them in January this year.
  • According to the Middle Eastern airline's regional manager, this provided an opportunity to reconsider its operations in South Africa.
  • He foresees, among other things, an even further increase in demand for cargo.

Middle Eastern airline Emirates - which suspended passenger operations to South Africa in January this year - took the opportunity to re-evaluate its approach to the country and found a window of opportunity to start rebuilding: cargo. 

When passenger flights were suspended, it did not suspend cargo operations to and from South Africa. 

Cargo played a critical part as the backbone of Emirates' operations to South Africa during this period, said Afzal Parambil, the regional manager for South Africa.

What is more, the airline foresees an even further increase in demand for cargo. 

"With the help of cargo operations, we are quite confident that we will rebuild our market in SA," added Parambil.

Emirates is one of the largest foreign carriers operating in South Africa.

"We realised that, during the pandemic, it is not only about refunds for customers, but they also want alternative options to still be able to travel. Therefore, flexibility is important - allowing changes, including of destination, without additional charges. This builds trust with consumers."

The airline resumed passenger flights to South Africa as from 6 August after obtaining approval from the United Arab Emirates government to do so.

"Permission was given once the number of Covid-19 cases in SA started dropping and the vaccination rollout increased," said Parambil.

Emirates is currently operating to almost 90% of its pre-pandemic destinations - 120 of them. It is done via its hub in Dubai.

But travellers are wanted too

That said, Emirates is "extremely positive" about the outlook for South Africa's travel market.

"As more countries start to open up their borders for travel to and from SA and adjust their protocol requirements, demand will increase. That is why we decided to increase our capacity to SA as from 1 September with double daily flights to Johannesburg - one of which will connect to Durban - and five flights a week to Cape Town," said Parambil.

"Currently, the demand does not quite merit so many flights, but we want to make sure passengers can have easy onward connections. Dubai is not yet open for leisure passengers from SA. Before the pandemic it was one of the top destinations for SA travellers and we hope soon it can become so again. We want to, however, be ready for when higher demand returns."

He foresees that especially when the UK removes South Africa from its so-called "red list", demand will increase a lot. 

Emirates works closely with the board of SA Tourism to encourage people on the airline's network looking for new destinations to come and spend a holiday in South Africa. 

"That way we build our inbound traffic to be more in balance with the higher outbound traffic," said Parambil.

Emirates recently signed an interline agreement with local private operator Comair that opens up connections to six more destinations in South Africa.

The arrangement includes offering single ticket itineraries with onwards booking and baggage transfers from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Margate, Durban, Hoedspruit, Plettenberg Bay, George and Sishen.

Emirates also has interline and codeshare partnerships with South African Airways, Airlink and Flysafair.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emiratescoronavirusairlinesaviation
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 437 votes
Travelling
49% - 1075 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 253 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 161 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 274 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

8h ago

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

23 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo