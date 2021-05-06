1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom doesn’t want to buy electricity from Turkish powerships, insiders say

Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Karpowership
Karpowership
  • Sources told Bloomberg that Eskom doesn’t want to buy electricity from Turkish powerships, which won a government tender.
  • Karpowership is to supply South Africa with 1,220 megawatts of electricity from gas-burning power plants stationed on boats moored offshore. 
  • But meeting the terms of Karpowership’s 20-year deal would add pressure to Eskom’s already stretched finances.

Eskom doesn’t want to buy electricity from the company that won most of a government emergency-power tender because it’s concerned about the cost and length of the contract, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Meeting the terms of Karpowership’s 20-year deal would add pressure to Eskom’s already stretched finances and heighten its exposure to fossil fuels, said the people, requesting anonymity as the utility is yet to comment publicly. The company has a debt burden of R464 billion and is struggling to meet payments even with the help of state bailouts.

Karpowership of Turkey’s contract is to supply South Africa with 1,220 megawatts of electricity from gas-burning power plants stationed on boats moored offshore. The move is intended to provide a safety net during Eskom’s frequent power-plant outages, which trigger blackouts across the country.

The deal is contingent on reaching financial close by the end of July, and needs an agreement from Eskom as well as environmental and port approvals. All bidders were offered the same two-decade timeframe.

Eskom will look at options including the possibility of recovering the cost of Karpowership’s charges over the course of the contract through tariffs before signing, the company said in an emailed response to questions. That will need permission from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Opposition from Eskom, to which the electricity would have to be sold by law, would be an impediment to Karpowership executing the deal and to South Africa solving a power shortage that has resulted in intermittent outages since 2005.

Environmental activists, concerned about carbon emissions from the powerships, and the country’s biggest opposition party, have unsuccessfully called for a parliamentary probe of the deal. DNG Energy, a South African gas company that unsuccessfully bid in the tender, has sued to have the awards scrapped, alleging corruption. Karpowership, a unit of the Karadeniz Energy Group, has denied wrongdoing.

“We are pleased to have been selected as a preferred bidder,” Karpowership said in a response to queries. The proposal “complied fully with all bid requirements. We are now in process of meeting the deadlines” set out by the Department of Mineral and Energy Resources, the company said.

Karpower’s deal would be worth as much as R218 billion over its two-decade duration, according to estimates from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, a state institution.

The department said due process was followed. No contracts with any of the preferred bidders have been signed by the department as of yet, and only letters of appointment were issued.

“Agreements are only formalised and signed once projects have met the specific requirements that need to be fulfilled in order for the project to sign a power purchase agreement,” it said in a response to questions.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
USD/ZAR
14.31
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.90
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.5)
Gold
1,792.86
(+0.3)
Silver
26.72
(+0.9)
Platinum
1,240.50
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
68.96
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,984.50
(+0.3)
All Share
67,441
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,575
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,450
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
85,732
(+0.1)
Resource 10
70,215
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1374 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3419 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo