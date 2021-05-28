2h ago

add bookmark

Eskom fires suspended procurement officer with immediate effect

Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom says Solly Tshitangano was found guilty on five charges and dismissed with immediate effect on Friday.
Eskom says Solly Tshitangano was found guilty on five charges and dismissed with immediate effect on Friday.
Getty

Eskom has fired its chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano, with immediate effect. Tshitangano was suspended in February following allegations of poor performance.

On Friday evening, Eskom issued a statement saying that it had received a report from the chairman of Tshitangano's disciplinary hearing who recommended that he be dismissed.

"Mr Tshitangano was found guilty on five charges. Those are serious misconduct and failing to carry out his duties, contravening the Public Finance Management Act, and contravening Eskom's disciplinary code in that he divulged confidential information to external parties," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said Eskom has accordingly acted in line with the chairman's recommendation and fired him on the spot.

When the power utility suspended Tshitangano, it alleged that he failed to turn around the Eskom's procurement division and charged with several counts of misconduct.  

News24 later reported after investigations that Solly Tshitangano supported and awarded more than R8 billion of contracts to Econ Oil in 2019 despite evidence of impropriety and possible corruption involving Econ and Eskom officials at his disposal. 

But Tshitangano has disputed all the charges. Instead, he complained to Cyril Ramaphosa that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was racist.

Eskom said it enlisted the services of law firm Bowmans who carried out a forensic investigation. It also called two witnesses who testified against Tshitangano. The company said even though Tshitangano did not give any evidence in his defence, his disciplinary process was "exhaustive".

It said the chairman gave Tshitangano an opportunity to answer to the supplementary misconduct charges relating to Econ Oil’s relationship with Eskom. His legal representatives also got a chance to cross examined Eskom's witnesses.

Although his legal team argued that Tshitangan was a whistle blowing victim, the disciplinary committee chairman dismissed that, saying that it was an attempt to divert attention from Tshitangano's conduct.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomsolly tshitangano
Rand - Dollar
13.76
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,901.97
+0.3%
Silver
27.88
+0.1%
Palladium
2,831.83
+0.8%
Platinum
1,181.53
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.46
+0.9%
Top 40
61,346
+0.9%
All Share
67,555
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,256
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,078
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,450
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1569 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3907 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2062 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo