2h ago

add bookmark

Eskom is now the world's worst-polluting power company, according to data analysis

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom's Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
Eskom's Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
Getty Images
  • Eskom is now the world's most polluting power company, according to a data analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
  • The analysis also shows Eskom emits more sulphur dioxide than the entire power sectors of the EU and US.
  • Eskom, meanwhile, has embarked on a programme to retire coal-fired power stations and is working to reduce emissions to acceptable levels, the power utility's spokesperson says.

Eskom is the world's most polluting power company - particularly when it comes to sulphur dioxide emissions-  a data analysis by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows.

The data analysis - published on Tuesday - applies to the financial year 2019/20. 

It indicates that Eskom's emissions are worse that of the power sectors of the US, the European Union (EU) and China.

Eskom's sulphur dioxide emisisons outweigh that of
Eskom's sulphur dioxide emisisons outweigh that of power sectors in the EU, US and China.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that the power utility was aware of its emissions obligations and planned to attain net-zero status by 2050. The power utility has embarked on a programme to transition from retiring coal-fired power stations to renewable energy, he told Fin24.

He added that Eskom continues to bring its power stations in line with legislative requirements in South Africa, and to reduce emissions to acceptable levels. Eskom has also been engaging with relevant stakeholders on the matter, Mantshantsha said.

Sulphur dioxide emissions contribute to high levels of air pollution and air pollution-related deaths in South Africa, CREA said in a separate statement.

Back in 2015 - the six economies with the highest power sector sulphur dioxide emissions were India, the US, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the EU.

The US, EU and China have dramatically reduced their emissions since. India is still the world's largest polluter as a country. 

China had retrofitted desulphurisation equipment on its coal-fired power stations to reduce its emissions.

Eskom has told Parliament it would cost about R40 billion to install this technology on its Medupi power station alone, Fin24 previously reported.

The EU and US meanwhile have retrofitted and closed down coal-fired power stations to achieve lower emissions.

The South African government and stakeholders like Eskom are working on a just energy transition plan to make sure that the transition away from fossil fuels will not have harmful impacts on communities and workers. 

Coal-related energy accounts for 45% of employment in the country, 60% of GDP and 70% of export earnings, data collated by the Minerals Council of South Africa shows.

Eskom has set up a Just Energy Transition Office to deal with the social impacts of decarbonising the energy sector and other efforts to reduce pollution. It's Komati coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga is also being repurposed for renewable energy - as a possible flagship for the just energy transition.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomeuuschinaclimate changesulphur dioxidepower utilityjust transitionpollutioncoal
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.43
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,751.52
-1.0%
Silver
22.53
-0.7%
Palladium
1,926.00
+0.9%
Platinum
964.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
58,080
+0.6%
All Share
64,526
+0.6%
Resource 10
58,453
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,566
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,415
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 259 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 348 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 620 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 1068 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo