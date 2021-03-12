28m ago

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding, warns of further power cuts next week

Compiled by Penelope Mashego
Eskom can't be allowed to fail, say experts. Photo: Getty Images
Eskom can't be allowed to fail, say experts. Photo: Getty Images

Stage 2 load shedding will continue this weekend until 23:00 on Sunday due to a loss of generation capacity and for emergency generation reserves to be replenished, says Eskom.

The power utility began load shedding on Wednesday, saying it could be over by 23:00 on Friday. However, generation capacity has continued to be constrained, an issue compounded by the Kriel, Medupi and Kendal power stations have experiencing breakdowns.

"While Eskom used the load shedding of the past two days to replenish the emergency generation reserves, we have had to utilise the emergency reserves to supplement supply," said the power utility in a statement on Friday evening.

Eskom currently has 7 071MW and another 11 780MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

"Eskom is working hard to return the units back to service and should the previously stated risks materialise and units not return as expected, there is a high probability that load shedding may continue into the coming week," Eskom said. 

The power utility added that the possibility of load shedding remained elevated, as it continues to implement reliability maintenance.


