JUST IN | Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until Friday night

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Eskom can't be allowed to fail, say experts. Photo: Getty Images
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 on Wednesday, until 23:00 on Friday, with a high chance of continuing throughout the weekend

Eskom said this was due to poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tutuka power stations, along with delays in returning other units to service, and breakdowns over the last week. 

This means that there is a possibility that load shedding could be implemented at short notice on Wednesday if there are further breakdowns before 17:00.

"Eskom has had to extensively utilise the emergency generation reserves, which are being rapidly depleted. This period of load shedding will be used to replenish the emergency generation preserves,"  the power utility said in a statement. 

"There is a high probability that load shedding may continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, depending on plants returning to service from planned maintenance, as well as the levels of the emergency generation reserves." 

