1h ago

add bookmark

Ex-Prasa boss Lucky Montana says he is ready to testify at state capture 'witch-hunt'

Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO, Lucky Montana, appears before a parliamentary inquiry into state capture on January 30, 2018 in Cape Town.
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO, Lucky Montana, appears before a parliamentary inquiry into state capture on January 30, 2018 in Cape Town.
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander
  • Montana says he wants to testify at the state capture inquiry., despite labelling it a "witch-hunt" and accusing it of bias. 
  • The commission has heard evidence that Montana "ruthlessly abused his powers" as head of the agency, brooking no dissent and seeking to have employees fired who crossed him.
  • Former President Jacob Zuma has also demanded Zondo to recuse himself. The inquiry's chairperson has since ordered that a summons be issued for him to appear. 

The former boss of South Africa's passenger rail agency, Lucky Monata, has written to the chairperson of the ongoing state capture inquiry to say that he intends to testify, despite calling the inquiry a "witch-hunt".

In a statement, Montana said that he has submitted a comprehensive statement to the commission and "intends to tell the story of the Prasa I know" .

He also said he was seeking legal advice on whether to proceed with an application for the recusal of the commission's chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo. He added that, before the application is made, he will provide Zondo with "an opportunity to reflect honestly".  

Montana headed up the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa between 2010 and 2015, when he was fired.

Earlier this year the commission, which has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud at state entities since August 2018, heard from a former employee that Montana "ruthlessly abused his powers" as head of the agency, brooking no dissent, and sought to have employees fired who crossed him.

The commission also scrutinised Montana's purchase of prime properties in Sandhurst in Johannesburg and Waterkloof in Pretoria. Although Montana made the initial offer to purchase, someone else assumed ownership.

In his statement, Montana wrote that the commission was "biased" and "not interested to hear the version of those of us who are 'accused'".

"He [Zondo] mas made up his mind and is pursuing a predetermined outcome," said Montana. 

Former President Jacob Zuma has also demanded Zondo to recuse himself. The chairperson last week granted an an order authorising the commission's secretary to sign and issue summons for Zuma to appear before the inquiry in mid-November. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
High court sets aside R4.5 billion Prasa security contract with Siyangena Technologies
The Full Story: Zondo Commission testimony fills key gaps in Lucky Montana's R45m 'bribery' scandal
State capture inquiry: Ex-Prasa CEO Lucky Montana's property-buying spree scrutinised
ZAR/USD
16.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1909.57
(+0.19)
Silver
24.40
(+0.75)
Platinum
859.83
(-0.31)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2337.00
(+0.19)
All Share
55098.44
(+0.46)
Top 40
50757.82
(+0.50)
Financial 15
9750.55
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
75113.24
(+0.86)
Resource 10
54264.53
(+0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1490 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9634 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo