30m ago

add bookmark

Fitch downgrades Denel further into junk, says turnaround plan may be at risk

Lameez Omarjee
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Denel is facing severe liquidity constraints, says Fitch Ratings.
Denel is facing severe liquidity constraints, says Fitch Ratings.
  • The state-owned arms manufacturer's future hangs in the balance without continued government support, says Fitch.
  • The rating agency has taken a decision to downgrade Denel further into junk status.
  • Fitch says management volatility may impact the group's ability to implement its turnaround strategy. 

Embattled state-owned arms manufacturer Denel's "severely strained" liquidity position and lack of "timely" government support has led ratings agency Fitch downgrade its credit rating further into junk status.

Fitch on Tuesday lowered Denel's national long-term rating from B(zaf) to CC(zaf), and its national short term rating from B(zaf) to C(zaf). The agency decided to rate Denel on a standalone basis – in the absence of sovereign support.

"The liquidity position is a result of insufficient recapitalisation to effectively restart and maintain operating activities, while facing constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic," Fitch noted.

It said limited operating capacity and continuing management "volatility" raised the likelihood of Denel not being able to implement its turnaround strategy.

Last month the group's CEO, Danie du Toit resigned. He was later replaced by Talib Sadik. 

"The departure of the CEO in August 2020 exacerbates the risks associated with effective implementation of the agreed turnaround plan.

"While Denel has announced an interim CEO with knowledge of the group, the recent departure highlights the elevated level of turnover of executive management over the past few years," Fitch said on the latest management developments.

Last week, the Department of Public Enterprises briefed Parliament's oversight committee on the group's financial performance. Its unaudited results show the group recorded a R1.7 billion loss for the 2019/20 financial year.

While Denel received a R1.8 billion equity injection from government last year,  Fitch noted that it was insufficient to address liquidity constraints, working capital requirements and operating capacity given the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The lockdowns in South Africa have severely limited operating activity between April and mid-August 2020. The resulting cash burn means Denel has insufficient liquidity to support operations, highlighted by its inability to pay salaries entirely and fund working capital," Fitch said.

The ratings agency said that Denel faces multiple non-payment risks – both relating to salaries and payments to lenders and trade creditors (suppliers).

If Denel is unable to restart operations effectively there is also the risk of Denel incurring fines or losses of advanced payments of orders are cancelled – contributing further liquidity pressures. It also noted that timely financial support from government is uncertain which would lead to further delays in the turnaround plan.

Although government has extended its government guarantee framework into September 2023. Fitch said that lenders are "cautious" of committing longer-term lending until the operational, strategic and corporate and governance issues have been addressed.

A briefing by the board of Denel to the portfolio committee on public enterprises, on its governance and financial challenges scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

Related Links
Denel appoints former head Sadik as interim CEO
Denel CEO resignation casts doubts on President Ramaphosa's SOE reform agenda
Denel CEO resigns, interim chief to be appointed soon
Read more on:
denelfitch ratingsdowngradecovid -19junk status
ZAR/USD
16.82
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
22.11
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.86
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.11
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.14)
Gold
1918.38
(-0.57)
Silver
26.30
(-0.62)
Platinum
920.00
(-0.75)
Brent Crude
46.31
(+1.42)
Palladium
2163.00
(+0.69)
All Share
56228.16
(+0.20)
Top 40
51873.38
(+0.20)
Financial 15
10497.75
(+0.44)
Industrial 25
75632.02
(+0.31)
Resource 10
55187.17
(+0.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1102 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7466 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20238.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo