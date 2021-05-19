Former Eskom contractor set to appear in London court on Friday

Michael Lomas, a former Eskom contactor who has been implicated in a R745 million corruption scandal involving the construction of Kusile power station, is expected to appear in the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London in the UK on Friday.

Lomas, the former director of Tubular Construction, was arrested in mid-April and granted bail of £100 000 (about R1.7million). He also had to submit additional surety in the sum of £250 000 (about R4.3 million).

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) has formally requested that he be extradited to stand trial with the four co-accused in South Africa - former Eskom managers Frans Hlakudi and Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade.

As Fin24 previously reported, the UK extradition court processes require an accused to appear in court before an extradition can take place. "Only after the matter has been ventilated there, will the court decide whether or not to extradite him back into South Africa," the NPA previously said.

According to the ID, the Westminster Magistrate's Court is expected on Friday to deal with case management and decide on the "appropriate manner on how the trial should proceed".