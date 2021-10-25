44m ago

Former Nersa CEO is back as chairperson

accreditation
Compiled by Sibongile Khumalo
New Nersa Chairperson, Smunda Mokoena
Smunda Mokoena has been appointed chairperson of the energy regulator, a term that will run until September 2024, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe announced.

Mokoena was previously CEO of Nersa, between 2005 and 2010. In 2010, he was suspended after an alleged transgression of the Nersa code of conduct, but the suspension was later lifted after an investigation by the office of the energy minister.

Mokoena has more than 30 years' of experience in mining, energy, infrastructure development, policy making and economic regulation. He has been a part-time regulator member at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Prior to joining Nersa, Mokoena worked as deputy director-general at the African Union development agency and served as deputy director-general for energy at the department of minerals and energy.

The Nersa board in December asked the previous chairperson, Jacob Modise, to step down after the Supreme Court of Appeal found that he had failed in his fiduciary duties as chairperson of Tladi Holdings 15 years ago, in a matter that an empowerment deal the company was pursuing.

The ruling put him at odds with the board, and the minister and contributed to his departure.

