20m ago

add bookmark

Foundations set for local cement industry as govt bans imports for state projects

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Local cement companies have gotten a significant boost after government banned the use of imports of the building material on state projects.
Local cement companies have gotten a significant boost after government banned the use of imports of the building material on state projects.

Local cement companies received a significant boost on Monday after government announced a ban on the use of cheaper imports of the building material on state projects.

South Africa’s cement industry, which includes companies like PPC, AfriSam, Sephaku Cement and Lafarge Industries, has been battling against a flood of imports. The industry has anti-dumping tariff protection against cement imported from Pakistan but Vietnam has been a problem.

A circular by the National Treasury said that bids for state projects must, in respect of cement, "contain a specific bidding condition that only locally produced or locally manufactured cement with a stipulated minimum threshold for local production and content will be considered." 

PPC said in a statement on Monday that before the new regulations imports of cement and related products made it tough for local producers to compete.

The manufacturer said the new regulations will save the local industry, create jobs and help grow the economy.

PPC’s share price climbed almost 9% after the announcement, while Sephaku Cement’s rose by 6%.

Bryan Perrie, CEO of industry association Cement and Concrete SA (CCSA), said the sector was "delighted"  by the designation, following years of lobbying for protection.

"This is an important ruling to protect a sector vitally important for the national economy. Furthermore, it has come at the right time in view of the multi-billion rand infrastructure projects planned by the government over the next three years," he said. 

Last year, the government announced a spending programme for 50 strategic infrastructure projects and 12 special projects.

"Although cheaper, imported cements reaching South Africa may conform to regulatory standards, South African cement producers have to comply with a Mining Charter, transformation targets, and social and labour plans, all of which importers do not have to comply with. In addition, local producers are subject to Carbon Tax which the importers are also exempt from," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ppcafrisamlafarge industriessephaku cementcementconstruction
Rand - Dollar
15.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.41
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,761.65
+0.4%
Silver
22.70
+0.5%
Palladium
2,114.48
-0.2%
Platinum
1,022.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
83.65
+1.5%
Top 40
59,663
0.0%
All Share
66,101
0.0%
Resource 10
63,204
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,132
0.0%
Financial 15
14,080
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 329 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 420 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 750 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 1307 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA...

09 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | If I moved to Europe, what are my best options regarding my SA pension fund?
MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | How will the new provident fund rules affect the money saved before its implementation date?
MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?

29 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | When can I cancel an Offer to Purchase on a property?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo