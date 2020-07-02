39m ago

add bookmark

Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages, but largest unions still absent

Marelise van der Merwe
A South African Airways aircraft on the apron of Frankfurt Airport in 2018.
A South African Airways aircraft on the apron of Frankfurt Airport in 2018.
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Four unions at SAA, plus a group of staff representatives, have agreed to sign voluntary severance packages offered as part of the flag carrier's business rescue process,
  • But the largest unions at the airline are not part of the group that have agreed to sign. 
  • The embattled airline's creditors are expected to vote on a business rescue plan on July 14.

Four unions at SAA, plus a group of staff representatives, have agreed to sign the voluntary severance packages offered as part of the flag carrier's business rescue process, the department of public enterprises confirmed on Thursday.

The unions named in a statement are the National Transport Movement (NTM), the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), the Aviation Union of Southern Africa (AUSA), Solidarity, and representatives of SAA non-unionised managers and ground staff.

However, the National Metalworkers Union of South Africa (NUMSA), the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA) have not signed or indictaed they will sign. Together, theses three unions form the majority of union representation at the embattled airline.

SAA went into business rescue in December last year following years of losses and repeated state bailouts. Seven months later, its business rescue plan has still not been voted on by creditors. 

"The unions and staff representatives said they supported the VSPs [voluntary severance packages] which include one week calculated per year of completed service, one-month notice pay, accumulated leave paid out, a 13th cheque and a top-up of severance packages calculated on a back-dated 5.9% wage increase which was agreed to in November last year," the DPE said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

'Unreasonable and greedy demands'

It added:

"The DPE is not a position to accede to any further unreasonable and greedy demands from sections of union leadership for additional benefits.

"It is important to recognise that the creditors would be keeping a watchful eye on how much money was being spent by SAA as opposed to what they were trying to recover in the business rescue process."

The practitioners are due to table a revised business plan on 7 July. This is expected to be voted on by creditors a week later. A vote in favour by a 75% majority of the voting interests and 50% of independent interests is required to carry the vote.

'Long and painful ordeal'

If the plan is not adopted, the airline will face liquidation – which the DPE described as potentially "protracted and costly" and "something representatives of NTM, SATAWU, AUSA, Solidarity, and SAA staff, said would be a long and painful ordeal".

The new voting date was set after a majority of creditors voted at the end of June to postpone it. At the time, the BRPs argued this would have a detrimental impact on the airline, as the plan gave 15 July as a deadline for government to come up with funding to prevent its liquidation.

The DPE echoed this, slamming unions NUMSA, SACCA and SAAPA's decision to back a motion by SA Airlink to postpone the creditors' vote. The unions had argued an adjournment was necessary to propose a better plan and to discuss funding with government.

But according to the DPE, their actions amounted to "align[ing] themselves with a competitor who stands to benefit substantially should SAA be liquidated".

"The postponement of the creditors’ vote puts the business rescue plan, severance benefits in the VSPs for employees and the retention of 1 000 jobs at risk. The postponement also creates uncertainty for creditors, SAA employees and potential investors," the DPE said.

"Should the business rescue fail, the liquidation of SAA will mean that employees would receive up to a maximum amount of R32 000 per employee if there are funds available," it added.

Related Links
Gordhan's Public Enterprises warns against SAA liquidation
Solly Moeng | SAA should be South Africa's much-needed wake-up call
Why are we broke and abandoned while govt tries to save SAA, ask SA Express employees
Read more on:
saadpeaviationbusiness rescueairlines
ZAR/USD
16.90
(+0.80)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(+0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1763.40
(-0.14)
Silver
17.85
(-0.68)
Platinum
814.00
(-0.55)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1904.00
(+0.39)
All Share
54687.44
(+1.67)
Top 40
50398.63
(+1.67)
Financial 15
10228.28
(+2.26)
Industrial 25
76313.48
(+1.44)
Resource 10
50793.28
(+1.63)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1532 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1996 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2986 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo