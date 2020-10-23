1h ago

add bookmark

Gordhan: Auditors must explain why they kept silent on state capture

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Public Entreprises Pravin Gordhan says they are not going to liquidate SAA and business rescue practitioners must turn it around. Photo by Misheck Makora
Minister of Public Entreprises Pravin Gordhan says they are not going to liquidate SAA and business rescue practitioners must turn it around. Photo by Misheck Makora
  • Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan want auditors to explain their silence on state capture.
  • A number of state-owned enterprises had monies extracted through the state capture project, which was not flagged by auditors.
  • Gordhan says that former board members of state institutions will also have to account for their actions.

Auditors of state institutions which have suffered the financial losses due to the state capture project must account for why they did not flag irregularities, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has said.

The minister on Friday was speaking during a briefing, following the release of Transnet's annual financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Transnet is one of few state-owned enterprises which is profitable, with CEO Portia Derby promising that it may indeed pay dividends to the shareholder, which is government, soon.

The group, however, received a qualified audit opinion – chief financial officer Nonkululeko Dlamini explained that since 2018 there has been an increasing focus on reporting irregular expenditure, but auditors still do not feel disclosures have been complete.

Part of the problem is that the irregular expenditure pertains to previous financial years, dating back to 2011/12. Transnet is now combing through 13 000 past contracts to determine if there are any irregularities – along with other measures to improve compliance with the Public Finance Management Act.

But Gordhan wants auditors responsible for Transnet's books during the period of "malfeasance" when monies were extracted and state institutions were repurposed, to give an account of their roles. He lamented: 

"A lot auditing firms must explain to the South African public and indeed their own profession as to why they kept silent and did not penetrate the veil of corruption during the period 2012 onwards, in respective institutions like Transnet and Eskom."
- Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan

Gordhan wants an explanation for why auditors did not disclose "fully, properly and courageously" the extent to which procurement processes were "refashioned" to serve state capture and corruption.

"In this regard a lot has to be accounted for by accounting and auditing firms for the manner in which they practiced their fiduciary duty in relation to institutions and the business sector as a whole."

Gordhan said it is important to determine if auditing firms were "willing or silent" partners to state capture.

Gordhan went onto say that former executives and board members will also have to give an account to the Zondo commission and other enforcement agencies like the Hawks.

One route would be to face criminal prosecutions or to have monies recouped through the civil courts, he added.

He said the department is in discussions with the auditor general and National Treasury to ringfence the state capture period, so that it can be dealt with in its own right, without contaminating audit findings in the current environment.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Beaten up' by state capture, Denel needs more government funding to survive
'As if he were on a leash': Witness tells of Gupta ally's bizarre authority over Transnet CFO
Ex-Prasa boss Lucky Montana says he is ready to testify at state capture 'witch-hunt'
Read more on:
transnetgordhanpravinauditor general
ZAR/USD
16.21
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.17)
Gold
1899.36
(-0.28)
Silver
24.49
(-0.76)
Platinum
903.00
(+2.61)
Brent Crude
42.50
(+1.69)
Palladium
2379.50
(+0.52)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
24% - 59 votes
No, I did not.
50% - 122 votes
My landlord refused
26% - 65 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo