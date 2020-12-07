1h ago

add bookmark

Gordhan-led Public Enterprises accuses "certain" unions and opposition parties of undermining SAA rescue

Ron Derby
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan
  • The Department of Public Enterprises has accused unions at the airline of working with opposition parties to sabotage the business rescue process
  • The department says the agreement reached with some unions for three months payment for outstanding salaries is fair, despite unions demanding the full settlement
  • Unions have been urged to act to save the airline and help employees get their unpaid salaries

The Pravin Gordhan-led Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has accused some South African Airways (SAA) labour unions of working with opposition parties to deliberately undermine the airline's business rescue process, and has called on them to finalise the process that began a year ago by agreeing to final settlement of deferred salaries for employees.

"Certain unions are deliberately undermining the process and seem to be in alliance with opposition parties to undermine the business rescue process," the department said in a statement sent on Monday evening.

"The revised position by some unions demanding full settlement of outstanding salaries cannot be acceded to."

SAA was the first state-owned enterprise to go into business rescue in December 2019 after bailouts to the tune of more than R30 billion failed to save the airline after more than a decade of financial mismanagement, a collapse in governance and corruption. As part of the business rescue process, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, in October's Medium Term Budget, allocated R10.5 billion for the grounded airline towards a severance package for some SAA staff and dealing with existing debt and other obligations. To raise the funds, in what was a politically unpopular move, the National Treasury had to make cuts to other departments.

The DPE said the voluntary severance packages "made available to departing SAA employees had ensured that these employees are not left destitute on leaving SAA".  

"While DPE is sympathetic and deeply mindful of the plight of SAA employees who have not received salaries while the funds for the restructuring of the airline were being sourced, the DPE considers the agreement reached with some unions on 04 December 2020 for three months payment for outstanding salaries to be fair and equitable."

The DPE said it "calls on the labour unions to negotiate in good faith not only save the airline, but to enable SAA employees to receive their unpaid salaries in time."

Two of SAA's largest trade unions are the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association. Workers affiliated to the unions picketed outside the airline's headquarters last week Thursday saying the business rescue practitioners were keeping them in the dark.

SAA grounded its planes and hasn't been able to return to operations since the coronavirus outbreak in March as the business rescue practitioners have sort to preserve funds. Rivals such as Comair, which also went into business rescue, have since resumed operations. Last week, Cabinet urged the DPE to appoint a strategic equity partner for the airline, as reports swirled that the government was looking to raise $400 million in the sale of a stake.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Cabinet pushes for finalisation of strategic equity partners at SAA
Govt seeks $400 million from buyer for stake in SAA
SAA unions lay criminal charges against board members, executives
Read more on:
saapravin gordhandpe
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 394 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 970 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 507 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo