1h ago

add bookmark

Govt, IPPs a step closer to lowering electricity tariffs

Lameez Omarjee
A electricity pylon.
A electricity pylon.
Getty
  • The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has completed a re-financing agreement with an Independent Power Producer.
  • This may contribute towards lowering electricity prices, the department said in a statement.
  • The refinancing initiative was launched last year, as a means to get Independent Power Producers from bid windows 1 to 3.5 to lower the wholesale price of electricity.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has managed to complete its first refinancing agreement with an Independent Power Producer (IPP), which is part of an initiative to lower electricity tariffs.

The department issued a statement on Monday in which it announced that it had concluded a refinancing agreement with the ACWA Power's Solafrica Bokpoort Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) power plant. It is part of a refinancing initiative launched by the department in October 2019. All IPPs (64 projects) of the bid windows 1 to 3.5 were invited to participate in the initiative, with the aim to reduce the wholesale price of electricity.

Eskom has signed offtake agreements with IPPs – but these agreements have in the past come under fire from unions for being costly to the power utility.

This particular agreement with Bokpoort CSP, will result in a 3.2% reduction on the IPP tariff charged to Eskom, according to the department.

The department said that through the IPP Office, it is considering and seeing further refinancing requests.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom posts profit of R83m over 'challenging' period
OPINION | Eskom pact about much more than electricity supply
'We've said goodbye to hundreds' – Eskom's de Ruyter on corruption clean-up
Read more on:
department of mineral resources and energyeskompowerelectricitygovernmentipps
ZAR/USD
15.02
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.02
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1827.95
(-0.53)
Silver
23.90
(-0.11)
Platinum
1006.00
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2299.00
(-0.30)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 439 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1078 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo