Govt, IPPs a step closer to lowering electricity tariffs

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has completed a re-financing agreement with an Independent Power Producer.

This may contribute towards lowering electricity prices, the department said in a statement.

The refinancing initiative was launched last year, as a means to get Independent Power Producers from bid windows 1 to 3.5 to lower the wholesale price of electricity.

The department issued a statement on Monday in which it announced that it had concluded a refinancing agreement with the ACWA Power's Solafrica Bokpoort Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) power plant. It is part of a refinancing initiative launched by the department in October 2019. All IPPs (64 projects) of the bid windows 1 to 3.5 were invited to participate in the initiative, with the aim to reduce the wholesale price of electricity.

Eskom has signed offtake agreements with IPPs – but these agreements have in the past come under fire from unions for being costly to the power utility.

This particular agreement with Bokpoort CSP, will result in a 3.2% reduction on the IPP tariff charged to Eskom, according to the department.



The department said that through the IPP Office, it is considering and seeing further refinancing requests.