1h ago

add bookmark

Govt starts talks with potential buyers for SAA

Paul Vecchiatto
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
A view of SAA airplanes at Cape Town International Airport on February 18, 2020.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

South Africa’s government has started talks with private entities interested in buying into the country’s insolvent national carrier, which needs at least R10 billion to resume operations.

A team from the Department of Public Enterprises and advisers from FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank began negotiations after receiving as many as four promising proposals regarding South African Airways, according to Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the DPE’s director general. The state ideally wants SAA to resume operations by the year-end, he said in an interview on Wednesday, although much will depend on a pickup in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Tlhakudi declined to identify SAA’s suitors, the government has said previously that approaches have been made by private-equity firms and potential aviation partners. Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest and only consistently profitable carrier, has in the past said it may be interested.

SAA has been in administration since December and hasn’t flown a commercial passenger flight since March, when South Africa’s borders were closed to help contain the coronavirus. The airline has long been a drain on state finances, relying on bailouts and debt guarantees since last making a profit almost a decade ago. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has made clear that any fresh cash injection must come from private sources.

Listing plans

The government is keen to replicate the privatisation of former state phone monopoly Telkom, which was partially sold to outside investors ahead of a listing on Johannesburg’s stock exchange, Tlhakudi said. The state retains a minority stake in the carrier.

"That proved to be a very good model for Telkom as it brought into the company management discipline and the important discipline of delivering a product on time to the market," Tlhakudi said.

SAA may eventually also be listed, the director general added.

Airlines around the world have been hammered by travel restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, with many, including Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM, needing billions of dollars in government bailouts. While South Africa domestic flights resumed this week, the country remains closed to international travelers - the bulk of SAA’s customer base.

SAA’s administrators agreed with the government and labour groups to cut the workforce to about 1 000 employees from over 4 000, and that process should be completed by the end of September, Tlhakudi said.

Related Links
Don't judge business rescue by what is happening at SAA, pleads industry body
Govt hires RMB to advise on SAA stake sale
No money yet for SAA, but Pravin Gordhan-led DPE implementing rescue plan
Read more on:
saa
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/GBP
22.57
(+1.55)
ZAR/EUR
20.41
(+1.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.39
(+1.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.14)
Gold
1946.03
(-2.91)
Silver
26.84
(-3.74)
Platinum
934.10
(-2.29)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2150.47
(-1.01)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1053 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 7101 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo