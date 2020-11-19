Judgment reserved in NUMSA application against Comair, Solidarity

Judgment was reserved on Thursday in the Labour Court application by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa against Comair, Solidarity and other parties.

JSE-listed Comair is currently in business rescue. It operates low-cost airline kulula.com as well as British Airways domestically.

NUMSA wants the Labour Court to declare that Comair and its business rescue practitioners are acting in a procedurally unfair manner regarding a section 189 retrenchment process which started on 27 October this year.

According to NUMSA, the rescue plan foresees the retrenchment of about 400 employees, while Solidarity claims 145 employees will be retrenched. NUMSA also wants the Labour Court to declare that its members are not bound by the terms of a collective agreement reached in late September this year between Comair, the rescue practitioners, Solidarity and a pilots' association.

NUMSA wants the section 189 process to be withdrawn and a fresh notice issued. It also does not want the collective agreement from September to be relied on.

According to a supporting affidavit to the NUMSA application, the collective agreement contains provisions which will lead to employees waiving their rights to remuneration for the period of 5 May to 1 December this year. Comair went into business rescue at the beginning of May. The collective agreement also provides for a reduction in workforce and a section 189 consultive process to be shorter than the legally required 60 days.

Solidarity, on the other hand, believes if NUMSA insists that the collective agreement which exists between the airline and Solidarity must be abolished, it might mean that Comair would lose its business rescue funding, preventing the company from resuming flights again as from 1 December.

Solidarity sees the collective agreement is part and parcel of conditions set by the Comair Rescue Consortium, which won the bid in the rescue process.

A spokesperson for the consortium said ahead of the court hearing that they cannot comment until after the court has ruled.