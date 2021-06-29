1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom wins legal bid to have R8 billion Econ Oil tender scrapped

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Bashier Vally had harsh words for Eskom's board's decision to initially approve the tender.
Judge Bashier Vally had harsh words for Eskom's board's decision to initially approve the tender.
Gallo Images

Power utility Eskom has won a landmark legal challenge to scrap an R8 billion tender agreement with fuel oil supplier Econ Oil.

The case was argued virtually in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 9 June, where lawyers for Eskom argued that the multibillion-rand tender was "patently unlawful" and clearly contravened key provisions of public procurement policy. 

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, Judge Bashier Vally said that the tender was blemished by "irregularity and illegality of the most fundamental kind". 

He ruled that Eskom's board's decision to award the tender to Econ Oil and two other fuel oil suppliers in late October 2019 be set aside. In addition, he also ruled that no binding contract had been entered into between Econ Oil and Eskom. 

Vally also had harsh words for the power utility's board, questioning how it could have entered into such an agreement with Econ Oil in the first place.

"Had the board applied its mind properly to the matter it would have had no choice but to forsake the outcome of the negotiations [with Econ Oil and others]. Instead it chose to adopt it. By do doing it perpetuated the illegality and gave it legal effect," he said. 

Background

In early 2019, Econ Oil won an R850 million contract to supply the Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga with fuel oil. The contract was a small part of a larger tender to supply 16 power stations with fuel oil for a period of five years. Sasol and BP won the other bids.

But these initial tender awards were controversially scrapped a few months later. They were replaced by direct "negotiations" with all the bidders, which Eskom now says were clearly illegal. As a result of these negotiations, Econ was in August 2019 engaged to provide fuel oil to 11 power stations. Sasol was awarded four power stations, and FFS Refiners one. BP was not awarded anything.

The value of Econ's award increased from around R850 million to over R8 billion. In October 2019, Eskom's board approved the deal. 

Three months later, in January 2020, André de Ruyter was named the utility's new CEO. He set about undoing the deal, which eventually resulted in a legal bid to have it declared null and void. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
econ oileskom
Rand - Dollar
14.34
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,754.32
-1.4%
Silver
25.67
-1.7%
Palladium
2,668.76
-1.1%
Platinum
1,072.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,505
+1.1%
All Share
66,590
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,709
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,806
+1.6%
Financial 15
13,088
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1212 votes
Not a good move
10% - 166 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?

23 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?
MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my...

19 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?

16 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo