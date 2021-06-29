Eskom wins legal bid to have R8 billion Econ Oil tender scrapped

Power utility Eskom has won a landmark legal challenge to scrap an R8 billion tender agreement with fuel oil supplier Econ Oil.

The case was argued virtually in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 9 June, where lawyers for Eskom argued that the multibillion-rand tender was "patently unlawful" and clearly contravened key provisions of public procurement policy.

In a judgment handed down on Tuesday, Judge Bashier Vally said that the tender was blemished by "irregularity and illegality of the most fundamental kind".

He ruled that Eskom's board's decision to award the tender to Econ Oil and two other fuel oil suppliers in late October 2019 be set aside. In addition, he also ruled that no binding contract had been entered into between Econ Oil and Eskom.

Vally also had harsh words for the power utility's board, questioning how it could have entered into such an agreement with Econ Oil in the first place.

"Had the board applied its mind properly to the matter it would have had no choice but to forsake the outcome of the negotiations [with Econ Oil and others]. Instead it chose to adopt it. By do doing it perpetuated the illegality and gave it legal effect," he said.