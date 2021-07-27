25m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Public wage offer becomes done deal with majority of unions on board

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu.
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu.
News24

Ending months of adversarial public sector wage talks, a majority of civil servant labour unions have now accepted government's latest offer. 

The SA Government News Agency reports that the agreement has now been signed by the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), the Public Servants' Association of South Africa (PSA) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa).

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Unions has been consulting with membership while the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union and the South African Policing Union have rejected the offer.

The offer only needs to be accepted by a majority of unions in order to be adopted. If a majority did not accept, the deal would have fallen away and arbitration would have commenced afresh.

Government, through the Department of Public Service and Administration, tabled an offer of a 1.5% pensionable salary increase with a lump sum gratuity payable monthly, ranging from R1 200 to R1 600 on a sliding scale from 1 April to 31 March next year.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu welcomed the signing of the deal.

"Your sacrifices during these negotiations did not go unnoticed, late hours, minimal sleep and increased workloads are but some of the things you have had to endure," Mchunu said in a statement. "Thank you for your leadership, thank you for negotiating with the interests of public servants and the citizens at heart. As we prepare to engage on the way forward, let us meet as patriotic citizens and not as adversaries."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
denosapsasadtucosatusenzo mchunusouth africapublic service wage billwage dispute
Rand - Dollar
14.90
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.57
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Gold
1,796.87
-0.0%
Silver
25.12
-0.3%
Palladium
2,643.00
-0.8%
Platinum
1,059.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
74.50
+0.5%
Top 40
61,183
-1.2%
All Share
67,297
-1.1%
Resource 10
69,206
-0.2%
Industrial 25
85,060
-2.5%
Financial 15
12,746
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1362 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2138 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3397 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo