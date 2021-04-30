55m ago

JUST IN: SAA exits business rescue

Carin Smith
SAA was the first SOE to go into business rescue.
Gallo Images/Jacques Stander

The business rescue practitioners of South African Airways on Friday filed a notice of substantial implementation with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

This brings to an end the business rescue process of the state-owned flag carrier, which began on 5 December 2019.

The business rescue plan was voted for and approved by creditors on 24 July 2020 with a R10.3 billion funding required for its implementation. To date R7.8 billion has been received from government for the implementation of the plan. 

"A significant portion of the debt that hamstrung SAA has since been compromised and the balance thereof transferred to a receivership, a vehicle specifically intended to ensure the debt is paid over the next three years," the BRPs said in a statement.

"Thus, the practitioners are leaving both a solvent and liquid SAA adequately set to continue into the future. The filing of the notice for substantial implementation means that the BRPs have effectively discharged the business rescue and handed over the operations of SAA back to its board and executive team with immediate effect." 

Read more on:
saaaviationbusiness rescueairlines
