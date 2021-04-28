JUST IN: SAA Technical starting retrenchment process that could cut more than half its staff

SAA Technical is set to enter a retrenchment process.

SAAT is a subsidiary of SAA, but unlike its parent company, it is not in business rescue.

The Department of Public Enterprises is hoping to get a special appropriation from Parliament to channel R2.7 billion of SAA's rescue money to its subsidiaries.

South African Airways Technical is set to begin a Section 189 retrenchment process in terms of the Labour Relations Act, Derek Mans, union Solidarity's union official for the aviation and defence sector, said on Wednesday afternoon.



SAAT currently has 2 019 employees, and this number is anticipated to be reduced by 1 203 employees.

He said organised labour met with SAAT earlier during the day and all labour unions have been served with notices. The aim is to start implementing the retrenchment process from the end of June this year.

SAAT's management has applied to the CCMA to appoint a facilitator to assist the parties engaged in the consultations, he said.

"We are currently studying the notice," said Mans.

Unlike SAA, SAAT and other subsidiaries like low-cost airline Mango and AirChefs are not on business rescue.



Fin24 reported earlier that managers at SAAT had drafted a petition questioning the competence of executives running the company. Among other things, they wanted all outstanding salaries paid up within seven working days.



The managers further said they wanted exco to collect monies owing on all invoiced work, and for consequence management to be enforced where there is wasteful expenditure or where invoicing has been improperly handled.



They additionally took issue with what they called a "bloated top management structure" as well as what they said was the appointment of foreign staff without following "proper recruitment processes".



Last month, attempts by SAAT to make full salary payments were ultimately unsuccessful.



SAAT interim CEO Terrance Naidoo indicated earlier that a business plan prepared by exco had been approved by government and roll-out is imminent. The business plan aims to secure SAAT's future sustainability.



SAAT is also attempting to recover monies owed for work done. Current customer activity and revenue streams remain depressed, employees were informed last month.



The Department of Public Enterprises hopes to get a special allocation from Parliament, which is currently in recess, in order for R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion provided for SAA in the mini-budget in October last year, to go to the airline's subsidiaries SAAT, Mango and AirChefs.

* This article will be updated if any official comment is received from SAAT.