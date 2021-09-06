57m ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff shares plunge as judge rules liquidation case can be heard

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steinhoff's headquarters in Stellenbosch.
Steinhoff's headquarters in Stellenbosch.
File

Shares in Steinhoff fell by nearly 40% on Monday afternoon after the Western Cape High Court ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear a liquidation bid against the retailer.

By 15:50 Steinhoff shares had recovered to trade 16% down on the day at R3.09 a share .

In oral arguments last week, Steinhoff maintained that it cannot face a liquidation hearing in a South African court as its parent company was incorporated in the Netherlands.

The group has also denied that it is commercially insolvent. 

On Monday Judge Hayley Slingers dismissed the argument that the court does not have jurisdiction to wind up the respondent. She did not provide reasons. She also dismissed two intervention applications.

In the wake of the ruling, the liquidation case will likely get underway on Thursday. 

Tekkie Town 

The liquidation bid was brought against the retailer by the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town, who claim they were "duped' into swapping their shares for Steinhoff stock.

While Steinhoff argued that under the 2008 Companies Act it should be classed as an "external company", lawyers for Tekkie Town contended that winding up proceedings are still governed by an earlier version of the act, which makes provision for external companies to be wound up.

Meanwhile, voting also started on Monday on Steinhoff's R25 billion settlement proposal with creditors and claimants. In a market update, the retailer announced that it had received support from financial creditors and market purchase claimants in the South African leg of proceedings. 

Voting will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffcape townsettlementshare priceliquidation
Rand - Dollar
14.24
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,822.51
-0.3%
Silver
24.69
-0.1%
Palladium
2,407.46
-0.8%
Platinum
1,028.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
59,916
-0.3%
All Share
66,126
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,872
-1.6%
Industrial 25
84,145
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,146
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
29% - 119 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
35% - 147 votes
Above R15/$
36% - 149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo