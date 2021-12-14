JUST IN | Zolani Matthews takes Prasa to court to halt ouster as CEO

Zolani Matthews is heading to the Labour Court in Johannesburg to challenge his dismissal as Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) CEO.

Matthews said he was applying for an interdict against the finalisation of his dismissal pending arbitration processes or an alternative legal process.

Matthews added that he was of the view that Prasa flouted its disciplinary code with the manner in which it handled his suspension and dismissal.

Less than two weeks after the termination of his employment as CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was announced, Zolani Matthews is taking the entity to the Labour Court in Johannesburg to challenge his dismissal.

In Labour Court papers, which Fin24 has seen, Matthews named Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane, Prasa itself, and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula as respondents.

Matthews was placed on precautionary suspension in late November over a security clearance issue that arose from his dual citizenship, including UK citizenship, which was not disclosed, according to Prasa.

The entity announced earlier in December that his contract of employment would be terminated as a result, after the State Security Agency (SSA) declined him top security clearance.

READ | Zolani Matthews axed as Prasa CEO

This latest debacle at Prasa also serves as a microcosm for the constant instability in key strategic leadership positions at the entity for the better part of the last decade, which left the entity vulnerable to operational slippage, financial bedlam and state capture.

In the court papers themselves, Matthews said he was applying for an interdict against the finalisation of his dismissal, pending arbitration processes or an alternative legal process.

"In this application I seek an interdict pending the final determination of the dispute I have initiated with my employer, Prasa. Such determination may either be by way of arbitration, or some other legal proceedings in this or other competent court. The matter is being considered by my legal advisors and they will advise me of the best course to follow," said Matthews.

Matthews said the speed with which his security clearance matter with the SSA was concluded "raised suspicions", adding that before the SSA declined him security clearance, he was already a member of the Prasa board.

"In a space of less than 10 days I was charged, suspended, investigated and summarily dismissed. My purported dismissal is baseless and I will challenge it in this application. I seek the court's assistance to preserve the status quo ante pending the determinations of Part B [of this application]," Matthews said.

READ | Prasa CEO suspended after UK citizenship discovery

Matthews added that he was of the view that Prasa flouted its disciplinary code with the manner in which it handled his suspension and dismissal.

"The board has made its intention to immediately advertise my position very clear. That conduct can only be intended to denude me of some of the remedies, such as reinstatement that I would be entitled to if I succeed in due course," he said.

Matthews cited excerpts from a number of media reports regarding his suspension and subsequent dismissal, saying that these ignored the finer details in the SSA security clearance procedure and tended to muddle between stating that his security clearance was declined and that he failed to secure such security clearance in the first place.

The court papers outlined four different categories for security screening of immigrants with more than one citizenship, with dual citizenship clearance being applicable to persons with dual citizenship assess based on the merits of each individual case.

Matthews applied that the respondents should be given until 29 December this year to deliver their answering affidavit, to which he would aim to respond by 5 January next year.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.