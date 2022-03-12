1h ago

British Airways, kulula.com flights suspended for 24 hours

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
Kulula.com Boeing 737 800 (Supplied)
Kulula.com Boeing 737 800 (Supplied)

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has suspended kulula.com and British Airways flights, both operated by Comair, for the next 24 hours.

Comair issued a notice of the suspension on kulula.com's website and Twitter account on Saturday.

No reasons for the suspension were given, but Comair said its executive team is engaging with the SACAA on the matter. 

"Comair believes there is no justification for the suspension," the notice read.

"Comair deeply regrets the inconvenience caused, and we are doing our utmost to restore operations as soon as possible," it added.


Customers with booked flights for Saturday 12 March are advised not to travel to the airport. "We will advise affected customers soon on the options available to them," Comair said in a separate statement. 

Comair said that it would make updates available on its social media channels.

In February, kulula.com forced a flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International over an engine-related problem.

*This is a developing story.

