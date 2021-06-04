Load shedding suspended on Friday afternoon, but will then resume over the weekend

In order to allow Parliament to pass the Appropriation Bill, stage 2 load shedding will be suspended from 12:00 to 17:00 on Friday, Eskom announced.

But stage 2 load shedding will again resume until 22:00 on Sunday, Eskom added.

The utility said that it received a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament to suspend load shedding during a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of Appropriation Bills.

"Passing these bills is essential to keeping government operating, as without the relevant appropriations there will be no funding for key state functions, such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services," Eskom said.

"The suspension of load shedding has been made possible by large industrial power consumers in South Africa who have agreed to reduce their consumption for this period to support the country."

Eskom will also be required to utilise some emergency reserves during this period, thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days.

"All South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity in the national interest, particularly between 12:00 and 17:00 on Friday, as well as over the weekend," Eskom added.