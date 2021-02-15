Lower cost for travellers as Qatar Airways implements deal with SA's CemAir

1h ago

Miles van der Molen, the CEO of CemAir, describes Qatar Airways as a strong partner.
Qatar Airways and CemAir on Monday announced the implementation of an interline agreement.

This agreement will allow passengers seamless travel between points in the carriers' two networks with the convenience of a single ticket and lower cost.

Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways vice-president: Africa, said in a statement that the company is delighted to sign the interline agreement with CemAir, connecting its passengers to 16 additional domestic and four regional destinations from South Africa. This will offer passengers more flexible travel options and a global network of flights.

"South Africa has always been a very important market to us and we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the region by strengthening partnerships with local carriers and steadily increasing South Africa frequencies," said Du Preez.

Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir, describes Qatar Airways as a strong partner.

"With the significant changes in the South African airline industry, we look forward to working together," he commented.

In October last year, Qatar Airways announced an interline agreement with another private SA airline, Airlink. Ethiopian Airlines also recently concluded an interline agreement with CemAir.

