Mango sorts out delays, but still unclear if it can keep flying from 1 June

It is as yet unclear if low-cost airline Mango will be able to continue with operations as from 1 June.

Parliament is a special appropriation bill which would allocate R2.7 billion to SAA's subsidiaries, including Mango.

An industry insider claims that at its current prices it is hard to believe Mango is operating profitably.

Low-cost airline Mango on Monday experienced several flight delays.

The airline apologised in a tweet on Monday morning just after 08:00. It said mitigation measures were in place and passengers were urged to continuously check their flight status on all the airline's digital platforms prior to their journey to the airport.

The airline did not elaborate on what had caused the delays.

It is also not yet clear if Mango will be able to continue with its operations as from 1 June. Currently, all flights as from 1 June simply states "sold out" on its website.

Near the end of April, all Mango flights were suddenly grounded for a day due to outstanding debts to Airports Company SA.

Mango told Fin24 on Monday that it has no comment about continued operations as from 1 June at this stage as it is awaiting an update from its shareholder, South African Airways (SAA).

Unlike SAA, Mango has not gone into business rescue. Mango did say, however, that staff are expected to receive their full salaries for May.

Not making money

An industry insider told Fin24 on Monday that, if one considered the ticket prices Mango had in the market in the past month, it is hard to believe it can be making money on an operational level.

"I don't know how they are carrying on," he said.

On Friday, Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations (SCOA) heard arguments about whether R2.7 billion from the R10.5 billion allocated by Treasury in last year's mini-budget to implement the business rescue plan of SAA should be diverted to its subsidiaries or not. In terms of a special appropriation bill, the process of approving is currently taking place, it would be R1.6 billion for SAA Technical (SAAT), R819 million for Mango and R218 million for Air Chefs.

While the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) presented arguments on why such a special allocation should not be made to Mango, SAAT and AirChefs, Cosatu argued that it should be made.

The Department of Public Enterprises has in the past indicated that the funding is urgently required for restructuring the subsidiaries to align them with the reduced business environment due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to settle unpaid salaries and creditors.

Unlike SAA, its subsidiaries did not go into business rescue and, therefore, did not fall in the domain of the rescue practitioners. The SAA rescue plan adopted by creditors in July last year also does not provide for funding to subsidiaries. It does, however, mention the dire financial situation of the subsidiaries.

Fin24 reported earlier this month that Mango leases all of its aircraft and is currently only operating three of them. At the time Mango denied rumours that it had defaulted on all its aircraft leases. Four aircraft that were in storage maintenance and five aircraft were undergoing heavy-check maintenance. The other two aircraft had been returned back to the lessors, and three aircraft are operational.

SAA's subsidiary SAAT is currently implementing a section 189 retrenchment process and one is likely to start at its subsidiary Air Chefs too, Parliament heard.