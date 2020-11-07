51m ago

add bookmark

My accusations against Myeni were misconstrued because they were in English, Kwinana tells Zondo

Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana testifies before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on November 2, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana testifies before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on November 2, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • Former South African Airways board member and chair of SAA Technical Yakhe Kwinana met with OUTA soon after she left the airline. 
  • She declined to admit to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that she had accused ex-SAA chair Dudu Myeni of fabricating whistleblower reports.
  • Kwinana was giving evidence on a weekend following delays that placed the inquiry under pressure to complete its work. 

Former South African Airways board member and chair of SAA Technical Yakhe Kwinana on Saturday declined to admit telling the Organisation Against Tax Abuse that Dudu Myeni had fabricated whistlebower reports.

Myeni, who became chairperson of the state-owned airline in 2012, was taken to court by OUTA and the SAA Pilots Association in a drawn-out case that ultimately saw her declared a delinquent director.

Kwinana met with OUTA shortly after leaving SAA.

It was put to her on Saturday that during this meeting, she had accused Myeni of fabricating whistleblower reports. Evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr suggested Kwinana may have done this in a bid to paint herself in a more positive light and escape being a defendant in OUTA's delinquent director case.

Kwinana denied this.

She told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Hofmeyr that her statements to OUTA must have been misunderstood, pointing out that her first language is isiXhosa.

An apparently surprised Zondo told Kwinana that he had had no difficulty understanding her during her testimony.

"Your command of English is very good," Zondo said.

'Dudu has got her hit list'

Hofmeyr presented a transcript of the meeting with OUTA. According to the transcript, Kwinana had said:

"One of the reasons why I am scared is that I do not know the powers that be beyond. But the other reason is that it's difficult to bring a proof. Like for instance Dudu [Myeni] has got her hit list of people that she wants to remove and bring her own people.

"We've got that and how she operates… How she operates, she will go to internet café and write whatever information that she knows are correct and incorrect information, and then she will email it to SAA whistleblower from the internet café."

Hofmeyr pointed out to Kwinana that she used the phrase "incorrect information" more than once when describing Myeni's alleged actions.

Kwinana responded that she did not accept the transcript.

"This OUTA report is edited," she told Zondo. "Number two, I was never told that I was being recorded. Thirdly, I was never informed that this report would be used against me in any forum. Therefore I do not recognise this report."

Hofmeyr suggested handing over the recording to Kwinana, so that she could enlist her own transcriber. She could then hand over an affidavit to the commission with any concerns she had, should her independent transcription differ. 

Asked whether verification of the recording would mean that she had been untruthful, Kwinana declined to answer. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Your investigators could have done more, Kwinana tells Zondo on missing documents
Maybe I should Google 'supplier development', Kwinana tells Zondo on Air France bid
Read more on:
saaoutasaat
ZAR/USD
15.56
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.51
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.49)
Gold
1950.73
(+0.04)
Silver
25.58
(+0.10)
Platinum
892.50
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
39.56
(-3.62)
Palladium
2481.01
(+0.61)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 200 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 475 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income...

05 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income of R10K per month?
forsubscribers
Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for...

03 Nov

Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for divorced parents
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?

22 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo