New twists in drama over axed Prasa CEO

Axed Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews was supposed to be reinstated after an arbitration award in his favour.

But Prasa will fight the arbitration award at the Labour Court.

Meanwhile, Prasa wants to terminate his employment again, this time over an allegedly unsatisfactory performance during his probation period.

Axed Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Zolani Matthews will challenge the entity's latest attempt to terminate his employment, this time over an allegedly unsatisfactory performance during his probation period.

Earlier this month, arbitration proceedings found in Matthews' favour and ordered his immediate reinstatement at Prasa with backpay. Prasa plans to approach the Labour Court to have the arbitration award set aside.

This comes after Matthews was suspended and summarily dismissed by Prasa in November last year over an issue with his security clearance. The entity said Matthews carried United Kingdom citizenship which was not disclosed.

A letter to Matthews from Prasa chair Leonard Ramatlakane last week, which Fin24 has seen, said his probation was not resolved during the board's meeting in November last year.

"Your employment contract is hereby terminated. The reason for termination is that your probation was not confirmed due to unsatisfactory performance," Ramatlakane said.

Fin24 approached Matthews for comment, but he would not speak on the matter, referring questions to his lawyer. Matthews' lawyer Peter Harris said the latest termination of Matthews' employment was unlawful and would be challenged.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said the board believed that Judge Robert Nugent, who made the arbitration ruling, "erred" in his determination.

"It is within the board's right as the aggrieved party to have the award reviewed. The review is accommodated for in the laws of our country if the other party is not satisfied with the outcome," said Makanda.

