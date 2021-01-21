1h ago

NUMSA wins fight to have retrenched Macsteel workers redeployed and keep their severance pay

Londiwe Buthelezi
Not only did Macsteel agree to try and place retrenched workers into vacant positions, it will also try to ensure that they do not earn less than before while they retain all monies paid to them.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA) has called off its members' strike at Macsteel after the steel producing company agreed to try to redeploy workers that were due to be retrenched.

Macsteel first announced its intentions to retrench 99 workers in June last year, blaming it on "worsening economic conditions" which forced it to adapt in order to remain viable and sustainable.

After the consultation process, all 99 were retrenched in December.

NUMSA, however, decided to go on a strike at all Macsteel plants on Monday, demanding immediate reinstatement of all those employees.

The labour union said when its members went to get feedback from Macsteel on Thursday, they agreed to try to place retrenched workers into vacant positions within the firm before the end of February 2021.

Macsteel also agreed to ensure that those workers – where reasonably possible – do not earn less than what they earned before retrenchment. The union members accepted the terms of Macsteel's settlement proposal and agreed to end the strike.

"We are pleased to say that Macsteel has agreed that all employees who were retrenched must report to their offices on Monday 25 January in order to discuss their placement in vacant positions available. Management has given its full assurance that it will endeavour to place every employee who was retrenched into a new position," said NUMSA in a statement.

NUMSA said the agreement allows it to nominate two individuals to actively participate in the placement process. The employment date of retrenched workers who are successfully placed into vacant positions will be backdated to 1 January 2021. But they will retain all monies paid to them, including the severance pay when they were retrenched.

"We have also secured in the agreement that all employees who participated in the strike will be paid their wages and benefits in full, even if they downed tools during that period. Therefore, the 'no work, no pay' principle does not apply,'" added NUMSA in the statement.

