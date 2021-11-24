1h ago

Oreo owner Mondelez wants to buy SA's Bakers and Provita, AVI confirms

An assortment of Bakers brands.
Photo: Bakers/Instagram

On Wednesday, local food group AVI confirmed that it is in talks with American giant Mondelez to sell its biscuit business.

In a statement on Wednesday, AVI said that "it has progressed discussions with Mondelez" regarding the potential acquisition of its Snackworks division.

The division includes biscuit makers Bakers, Baumann’s, Pyotts and Provita.

Chicago-headquartered Mondelez owns biscuit brands such as Oreo, TUC and Ritz, among a large range of other snack brands, including Cadbury’s and Toblerone.

In addition to Snackworks, AVI owns Five Roses, Willards, I&J Frisco, Freshpak and Koffiehuis – as well as shoe brands, including Spitz and Green Cross. 

"Bearing in mind that there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached, AVI shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in their AVI securities until a further announcement is made," AVI said in a statement.

AVI first warned shareholders that it is negotiations in September, but did not confirm the identity of its counter-party. Last week, Bloomberg reported that it was in negotiations with Mondelez. 

In 2019, Pepsico bought local food group Pioneer Foods, while this month, Heineken made an offer for local alcohol group Distell

Read more on:
avimondelez
Company Snapshot
