Pain at the pumps for diesel users in October

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Monday issued fuel adjustment prices for October.
The petrol price is expected to come down slightly on Wednesday, but diesel users can expect to pay more for the fuel.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Monday issued fuel adjustment prices for October.

The changes are:

Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): 4 c/l decrease

Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): 1 c/l decrease

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 22.8 c/l increase

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 22.8 c/l increase

Illuminating paraffin: 32 c/l increase

Single maximum national retail price for LP gas: 43 c/l increase

Maximum LP gas retail price: 7 c/kg decrease

Among the reasons for the changes include the increase in Brent crude oil and petroleum product prices.

Citing data from the Energy Information Administration, the DMRE noted that crude oil inventories in the US are below their five-year average, for this time of the year.

Additionally, there is a "natural gas crunch" in Europe which could spill over to other countries and lead to higher oil prices, it said.

The department also considered the impact of rand appreciation and the implementation of a slate levy, for the October's fuel prices. A slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under-recovery by the South African petroleum industry.

It also makes provision for the quarterly differential - between 95 and 93 octane.

"The BFP (Basic Fuel Price) Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone with effect from 06 October 2021," the DMRE said.

Fuel prices for different zones will be published on Tuesday, 5 October.

Read more on:
department of mineral resources and energyfuelpetrol pricediesel
Company Snapshot
