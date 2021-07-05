Painful hikes in petrol, diesel prices on Wednesday

The price of 93 unleaded and leaded petrol will increase by 29c/l and 95 unleaded and leaded petrol by 26c/l with effect from Wednesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) announced on Wednesday.

Diesel prices will go up by 42c/l for 0.05% sulphur and 41c/l for 0.005% sulphur.

Petrol and diesel prices are largely determined by the oil price, as well as rand strength – given that SA must buy oil in dollar.

Oil prices have rallied over recent weeks to the highest levels since 2018 amid expectations that global demand may return to pre-pandemic levels more quickly than previously anticipated.

Bloomberg reports that oil stockpiles are also draining fast as fuel consumption rebounds in key regions including the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, the rand started the month at around R13.70/$ - but it was last trading around R14.24/$.

In the first week of June, both unleaded 95 petrol (R17.13 per litre), and unleaded 93 (R16.91) were cut by ten cents per litre.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur) was hiked by 20 cents per litre and diesel (0.005% sulphur) increased by 21 cents per litre.