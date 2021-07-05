1h ago

'Positive response' to new public sector wage offer, which includes R1 000 cash payment

Sibongile Khumalo and Khulekani Magubane
A new wage increase offer of 1.5% has been tabled for public servants, resulting in an 11.7% increase for lowest-earning public servants.
Gallo Images, file picture
  • Government has offered public sector unions a new wage deal, which includes a monthly cash allowance of R1 000.
  • The offer will see the lowest-paid workers get a 11.7% payment hike.
  • A Cosatu representative says members have been positive about the new offer.

Ahead of a possible public-sector strike as early as this week, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu urged unions to consider a new offer.

The new offer will increase wages by 1.5% and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance. For the lowest-paid public servants (level 1 workers), this will result in an 11.7% pay adjustment, the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) has announced.

The new offer means that level 6 employees will receive an amount equal to a cost-of-living adjustment of CPI (4.2%, for the purposes of the negotiations) plus 2.1%, while level 10 employees will receive an amount equal to CPI.

The proposed implementation date of the offer is 1 April.

"The revised offer now secures a minimum cash equivalent of R1 000 for all employees across all employment levels," the council said in a statement following a process facilitated with the assistance of the International Labour Organisation, which is part of the United Nations. The R1 000 cash payment is non-pensionable, meaning that it does not attract a compulsory contribution to the workers' pension fund. Government previously offered R978.

Last week, unions affiliated with Cosatu tabled a demand of a 2% salary adjustment and a R1 500 monthly gratuity.

But Mugwena Maluleke - general secretary of the SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and spokesperson for Cosatu-affiliated unions involved in the negotiations - said the union had so far received "positive responses" to the new offer from its membership.

Maluleke said it was encouraging that government had moved from an offer that would have meant no wage hike whatsoever, to the current offer.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) is currently waiting for the results of its ballot, which could trigger a strike by more than 225 000 public servants throughout the country.

Returning to the table?

The union left the bargaining council weeks ago, declaring a dispute with government. But PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka said while the union had not been formally notified of the latest offer, it expected expect to get more clarity on it during the PSCBC’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday – indicating a possible return to negotiations.

Mchunu said government won’t budge from its latest offer, and urged unions such as the PSA, who left negotiations, to return to the council for the meeting on Tuesday.

"The minister of finance gave us the fiscal framework which also outlines the percentages in increases. We are operating [within] that, and we are not going to deviate from that. Where we get the money for the increase is something we need to look at as it is not budgeted for, except for the 1.5% we have offered," he said.

The council said unions have taken the offer to their members for discussion.

Faced with a struggling economy and growing calls to reduce the public wage bill, government had initially offered no increase to workers, prompting fears of a strike by unions as talks which had been going on for months deadlocked. 

