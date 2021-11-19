Prasa CEO suspended amid probe of 'sensitive' security breach

The CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Zolani Matthews, has been placed on precautionary suspension, as an investigation into his employment contract gets under way.

The Prasa board met on Thursday to consider an "alleged sensitive matter" of a security breach and other contractual obligations associated with Matthews' employment contract, according to its statement. It did not give further details on the matter.

"By consensus, the board resolved that [Matthews] should be placed on precautionary suspension to allow detailed probing of the matter at hand to be concluded in his absence," the statement read.

An acting group CEO is yet to be appointed, but the board has said that it will make sure that daily operations of the organisation are not affected.

Matthews was appointed CEO in February, following years of leadership instability at the entity. He is chairperson of the Ports Regulator and was previously a councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).