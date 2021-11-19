1h ago

add bookmark

Prasa CEO suspended amid probe of 'sensitive' security breach

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An acting CEO is yet to be appointed at Prasa.
An acting CEO is yet to be appointed at Prasa.
Gallo Images / Beeld / Alet Pretorius

The CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Zolani Matthews, has been placed on precautionary suspension, as an investigation into his employment contract gets under way.

The Prasa board met on Thursday to consider an "alleged sensitive matter" of a security breach and other contractual obligations associated with Matthews' employment contract, according to its statement. It did not give further details on the matter.

"By consensus, the board resolved that [Matthews] should be placed on precautionary suspension to allow detailed probing of the matter at hand to be concluded in his absence," the statement read.

An acting group CEO is yet to be appointed, but the board has said that it will make sure that daily operations of the organisation are not affected.

Matthews was appointed CEO in February, following years of leadership instability at the entity. He is chairperson of the Ports Regulator and was previously a councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasazolani matthews
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,861.91
+0.2%
Silver
24.75
-0.1%
Palladium
2,113.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,044.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,258
-0.7%
All Share
70,737
-0.7%
Resource 10
65,073
-0.0%
Industrial 25
95,088
-0.7%
Financial 15
13,979
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go...

18 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?

13 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I cancel a home loan without incurring penalties?
MONEY CLINIC | What should I consider before applying for credit?

11 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | What should I consider before applying for credit?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo