Prasa to oppose ousted CEO Zolani Matthews' Labour Court application

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Wednesday indicated that it would oppose ousted CEO Zolani Matthews' Labour Court application to be reinstated.

On Tuesday, Matthews indicated that he would be taking the entity to the Labour Court in Johannesburg to challenge his dismissal. His contract with Prasa was terminated on 2 December, Fin24 reported.

Matthews was placed on precautionary suspension in late November over a security clearance issue that arose from his dual citizenship, including UK citizenship, which was not disclosed, according to Prasa.



Matthews said he was applying for an interdict against the finalisation of his dismissal, pending arbitration processes or an alternative legal process.



"In this application I seek an interdict pending the final determination of the dispute I have initiated with my employer, Prasa. Such determination may either be by way of arbitration, or some other legal proceedings in this or other competent court. The matter is being considered by my legal advisors and they will advise me of the best course to follow," said Matthews.

In a statement, Prasa confirmed that it had been served with an urgent application instituted by Matthews.

"Prasa will vehemently oppose this meritless application and it will seek an appropriate cost order against ... Matthews," it said in a short statement.

Additional reporting by Khulekani Magubane.