Pravin Gordhan appoints interim SAA board

Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the interim board of South African Airways.
The announcement comes a week after Cabinet requested the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), led by Minister Pravin Gordhan, to finalise the appointments of the interim board.
The DPE said in a statement that the new board will "restore proper governance and oversight" at the airline, during the implementation of its business rescue plan.
They new appointments are:
Geoff Qhena (Chairperson)
Peter Tshisevhe
June Crawford
Bembe Zwane
Professor Edna van Harte
*More to follow