Pravin Gordhan appoints interim SAA board

Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the interim board of South African Airways.

The announcement comes a week after Cabinet requested the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), led by Minister Pravin Gordhan, to finalise the appointments of the interim board.

The DPE said in a statement that the new board will "restore proper governance and oversight" at the airline, during the implementation of its business rescue plan.

The new appointments are:



Geoff Qhena (Chairperson)

Peter Tshisevhe

June Crawford

Bembe Zwane

Professor Edna van Harte

*More to follow