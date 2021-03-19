41m ago

R20m spent on keeping power on for King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Eskom's Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The cost of keeping the lights on for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's memorial service on Thursday was reportedly more than R20 million.

On Thursday morning, Eskom announced that there would be no load shedding between 10:00 and 14:00, during the memorial service.

"This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, load shedding will be implemented and continue as previously communicated," Eskom said in the statement on Thursday.

Zwelithini, who had diabetes, died of Covid-19-related complications last week, after a long hospital stay.

According to a report by Times LIVE, the utility had to supplement the electricity supply by burning diesel, using nine open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) to stave off load shedding.

It reportedly costs around R500 000 an hour for each OCGT to produce 150MW of energy.

