14m ago

add bookmark

SA aviation regulator takes down licence portal after information breach

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Some of the current card holders had given access to the information of other licence holders.
Some of the current card holders had given access to the information of other licence holders.

South Africa's aviation regulator the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) notified stakeholders on Tuesday evening that it has taken down the portal with licence holders' personal information.

It said it was because some of the current card holders had given access to the information of other licence holders through the use of the URL address.

The regulator cautioned aviation personnel to avoid using the card to illegally share the personal information of others without their consent. 

"The ICT security team is addressing this as a matter of urgency. In the meantime, card holders can still access their information via the e-services portal that was given to the license holders when they were issued with the cards," the SACAA states.

Licence holders need to register on the link within three days of being issued with the cards or contact Client Services to extend the validity of the login credentials. The SACAA will notify the industry when the portal is up in due course.

READ | Collaboration needed to sustain SA aviation industry, say industry leaders

In April, the SACAA announced the introduction of card licences for aviation personnel to replace the current booklets used for identification.

It said South Africa is one of the pioneering countries in this regard. The new card system was described as "nifty, convenient, simpler, safer, and more environmentally friendly". 

SACAA said the new card system comes with security features that would make it difficult to replicate, and also prevent the ability to counterfeit, alter or modify the information on it.

Scanning of a digitally secure bar code allows access to real-time information anywhere and anytime. Although information can be accessed through the barcode, for security reasons, this information cannot be downloaded, it said at the time.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacaaairlinesaviationtech
Rand - Dollar
13.88
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,898.69
+1.0%
Silver
27.98
+0.7%
Palladium
2,772.12
+1.6%
Platinum
1,195.43
+1.3%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,106
+0.1%
All Share
66,077
+0.0%
Resource 10
65,445
-1.5%
Industrial 25
85,060
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,993
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1544 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3835 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2025 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo